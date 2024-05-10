Jonathan’s Substack
"Spike from the virus is like spike from the vaccine": this is scientific illiteracy...
...and it helps the biopharma-industrial complex.
10 hrs ago
•
Jonathan Engler
and
Clare Craig
84
41
Further evidence that treatable pneumonia was significantly under-diagnosed in the covid era.
A number of people, including Martin Neil, Jessica Hockett, Norman Fenton and I, have written extensively about the possibility that bacterial pneumonia…
May 7
•
Jonathan Engler
32
17
The covid vaxaholics are getting desperate.
The latest installment of science news from clown world.
May 6
•
Jonathan Engler
48
10
Emergency Department Admissions: Analysis of CDS Dataset (part 1)
I analyse an anonymised data dump of 1.9 million admissions records to the emergency departments of an undisclosed NHS Trust for the period June 2017 …
Published on John Dee's Almanac
•
May 6
Vinay Prasad wants it both ways....
.....to be the edgy hero revealing the truth about the covid vaccines while still lauding them as a miracle.
May 6
•
Jonathan Engler
38
29
The covid vaccine zealots won't give up while there's plenty of money to be made.
When will this hysterical doom-loop end?
May 5
•
Jonathan Engler
37
11
Another virus challenge trial spectacularly fails...
...showing us how little we actually know.
May 4
•
Jonathan Engler
53
17
Testimony at the official Scottish Covid Inquiry ought to be causing outrage..
...but mainstream media is basically ignoring it.
May 3
•
Jonathan Engler
55
30
Astonishing tweet from Sarah Caul when she was at the ONS.
In February of this year, someone asked Sarah Caul (then of the ONS) on X why the all-cause mortality rate for between 21 days and 6 months after the…
May 1
•
Jonathan Engler
46
12
My view on the WHO "Pandemic Treaty" / IHR amendments discussions: it's a sideshow.
Stay focussed on the core crime.
May 1
•
Jonathan Engler
29
8
April 2024
SARS-CoV-2: what's in a name? Everything.
Evidence suggests that certain parties were pushing hard for a name that suggested novelty.
Apr 29
•
Jonathan Engler
31
17
The FDA is suddenly quite clear on the huge limitations of PCR testing.
Yet in 2020 it was promoted as the "gold standard".
Apr 29
•
Jonathan Engler
46
