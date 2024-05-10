Jonathan’s Substack

"Spike from the virus is like spike from the vaccine": this is scientific illiteracy...
...and it helps the biopharma-industrial complex.
  
Jonathan Engler
 and 
Clare Craig
Further evidence that treatable pneumonia was significantly under-diagnosed in the covid era.
A number of people, including Martin Neil, Jessica Hockett, Norman Fenton and I, have written extensively about the possibility that bacterial pneumonia…
  
Jonathan Engler
The covid vaxaholics are getting desperate.
The latest installment of science news from clown world.
  
Jonathan Engler
Emergency Department Admissions: Analysis of CDS Dataset (part 1)
I analyse an anonymised data dump of 1.9 million admissions records to the emergency departments of an undisclosed NHS Trust for the period June 2017 …
Published on John Dee's Almanac  
Vinay Prasad wants it both ways....
.....to be the edgy hero revealing the truth about the covid vaccines while still lauding them as a miracle.
  
Jonathan Engler
The covid vaccine zealots won't give up while there's plenty of money to be made.
When will this hysterical doom-loop end?
  
Jonathan Engler
Another virus challenge trial spectacularly fails...
...showing us how little we actually know.
  
Jonathan Engler
Testimony at the official Scottish Covid Inquiry ought to be causing outrage..
...but mainstream media is basically ignoring it.
  
Jonathan Engler
Astonishing tweet from Sarah Caul when she was at the ONS.
In February of this year, someone asked Sarah Caul (then of the ONS) on X why the all-cause mortality rate for between 21 days and 6 months after the…
  
Jonathan Engler
My view on the WHO "Pandemic Treaty" / IHR amendments discussions: it's a sideshow.
Stay focussed on the core crime.
  
Jonathan Engler
April 2024

SARS-CoV-2: what's in a name? Everything.
Evidence suggests that certain parties were pushing hard for a name that suggested novelty.
  
Jonathan Engler
The FDA is suddenly quite clear on the huge limitations of PCR testing.
Yet in 2020 it was promoted as the "gold standard".
  
Jonathan Engler
