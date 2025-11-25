alerted me to an interesting study published very recently:

Before reading, note the content of this disclaimer before coming at me with “why are you even entertaining this BS about viruses etc?” This is especially relevant for this particular post in which, in order to make some of the points, I needed to position myself in a place in which it looks like I have more faith and belief in the central tenets of virology than I do in fact have.

This was a trial of Pfizer’s new mRNA-based flu vaccine. If you recall, the license holder of the product which became (erroneously) known as “the Pfizer covid vaccine” was in fact the German biotech company BioNtech, not Pfizer. Pfizer provided development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution support as part of a collaboration with BioNtech.

The collaboration between the companies was clearly intended to cover a wide range of other products, and “flu jabs” are an obvious huge potential moneyspinner for them.

Anyway, onto the study, which is replete with egregious subterfuges, cheats and poor design practices, many of which were seen in the “covid vaccine” trials, and which also feature heavily in Big pharma’s playbook generally. In fact, while I am here using this specific study as a “hook”, this essay is in fact more about such practices in general than this product in particular.

1. The Comparator

In this study, the comparator is a non-mRNA flu vaccine. As it so happens, given that the stated objective of the trial is to compare the mRNA based product to a more “traditional” one, this is not per se misleading.

But it would be remiss of me not to point out that establishing safety and efficacy by reference to an “accepted product” because “denying access to it would be unethical” (when the data generated on the comparator is flimsy) is in general one of the tricks this industry has played for years (and not just in relation to vaccines).

In this respect I like the term “vaccine trial pyramid scheme” as used here.

2. Blinding: Not a double-blind randomised trial.

A lot of people just read the “randomised” and don’t take in how the blinding was performed. I explain here why this is so important, and how and why this was so problematic in the main phase 3 trial of the product known as the Pfizer covid vaccine:

In brief, the Phase 3 trial of the Pfizer / BioNtech product was not actually double-blind - even though many people think it was. It was instead “observer-blinded”; people at the site drew up the allocated treatment from the vials provided (so they had to know what each patient received), the identity of which was then (supposedly) kept secret from the recipient.

The fact that staff at the site knew which treatment patients were on had the potential to (and there is good evidence that it did) introduce biases in the way that decisions were made about what symptoms were side effects which might be drug-related or not, who to refer for PCR testing, and so on. In short, it permitted differential decision-making and recording based on knowledge of what each patient received.

Regarding the flu vaccine study we are talking about here, it should be noted that in the NEJM paper it is described thus:

Anyone reading that will automatically think “ah yes, a gold-standard randomised and blinded trial”.

See how they’ve omitted the word “observer” which tell you about the blinding, which appears in full in their description of the trial on clinicaltrials.gov:

Maybe it’s just me, but that looks like deliberate obfuscation.

3. They ignore what happens in the first 14 days

So if subjects come down with an illness which was clinically identical to flu within 14 days of injection, and whether or not a “flu test” was given for laboratory confirmation, these illnesses were ignored in this trial. So the mRNA injection could have doubled the rate of flu in the first 14 days (compared to the comparator), but that would have been ignored.

This is essentially the same as they did in the covid trials, and it is farcical. There’s really no justification for ignoring any period after injection, as if somehow that person went into suspended animation for a period. No, if people become ill during this time (because the injection makes them more likely to contract the target illness) this isn’t an “oopsie” occurence to be glossed over with the excuse that we need to wait while immunity builds - it represents very real failure.

Of course, if the injection does actually increase propensity to get the target illness, and then some immunity is induced thereby (all big ifs and dependent upon believing aspects of science in which I don’t actually have much faith - see the disclaimer!), this would flatter the vaccine, since immunity-inducing infections are moved from a period in which they would be counted into one in which they are ignored, and their propensity to then “catch” it is then reduced later.

4. They use a clinically irrelevant surrogate endpoint.

Decades ago, when regulators regulated, they insisted upon clinically meaningful endpoints. So, for example:

It wasn’t enough to show that blood pressure was lowered, a reduction in mortality (or at the least the rate of cardiovascular events) had to be shown.

But in recent decades, regulators have started to accept so-called “surrogate endpoints”, meaning measurements which are only presumed to indicate benefit, with the presumption actually having little solid evidence behind it.

So, sticking with blood pressure as an example, all pharma manufacturers currently need to show (in addition to some rudimentary underpowered evidence of safety) is that their product reduces blood pressure. The benefit from doing so is presumed. But this is depsite the fact that there is actually between zero and very little evidence that a reduction in blood pressure in someone with (what is now classed as) mild to moderate hypertension is net beneficial.

The word net in that statement is absolutely key. I will explain why.

When we administer a drug, it invariably has side effects, many of which we cannot predict, because (despite what the medical-industrial complex claims or implies through omission) we do not have perfect understanding of biology.

Our bodies are irreducibly complex, and no amount of data and modeling can truly predict how our all our systems will respond to deliberate tweaks being made to fundamantal biological processes.

Hence, interfere with one process and it will almost certainly have knock-on effects somewhere else we have never thought of, and moreover, could not have predicted. That is why measuring the entire spectrum of the effects of new treatments is vital - through monitoring all-cause effects - during trials. It’s not enough to just measure the thing which is purportedly harmful, and say “look, we’ve successfully treated that”.

To illustrate this further in relation to blood pressure:

Yes it’s true that malignantly high BP is a medical emergency, and lowering BP in these circumstances is a good thing and saves lives.

But if you move into patients with only modertately raised BP, and then lower it too far, the benefits in terms of reductions in heart attacks and stroke incidence begin to fall off, and the harms increase.

The harms include adverse effects on renal function, light-headedness, and increased risks of falls (and falls in the elderly are a major cause of morbidity and mortality).

The same critique could be applied to cholesterol lowering agents. Yes, familial hypercholsterlaemia warrants active treatment, but no net benefit has been convincingly demonstrated for lowering the cholesterol of a middle-aged man whose lipid levels are what would a few decades ago have been regarded as normal. Cholesterol is vital to many of our metabolic processes, and it is hubris in the extreme to imagine that we can interfere with its biochemistry and know what the long term effects will be.

A point which overlaps with the above is that many drugs are prescribed for years or decades. Doctors are quite reluctant to stop drugs once patients start them. However, what controlled trial evidence there is for these products is often limited to just weeks or months of treatment. Post-marketing surveillance is, generally, inadequate, or else there would not have been so many product withdrawals, many of which have happened years after doctors and advocacy groups have tried to ring the alarm bell.

A further problem in translating trial results into the real-world is presented by the multiple drug treatments which many people are taking. Again, this introduces unpredictable complexity into the equation. It is simply impossible for all possible combinations of drugs to be tested clinically before new ones are launched, so predicting which combinations might be harmful relies on our incomplete understanding of biology. Clinical trials are generally conducted on “clean” patient populations with minimal off-target diseases, and hence taking far fewer medications than “real world” patients.

Turning towards vaccines for infectious diseases, and setting aside arguments about the coherence of the virology model (see my disclaimer again!), we see that an assumption is being made that a reduction in laboratory confirmed symptomatic “flu” is beneficial.

Here are the case definitions used in this study (from the supplementary appendix):

So, to be a case in this trial (ie a per-protocol ILI - see the top of the above table) as little as a sore throat with headache or tiredness was required. This encompasses extremely mild seasonal illnesses which cannot be said to be a meaningful threat to health.

Let’s examine what needs to be true for the core assumption in this trial (that a reduction in laboratory confirmed symptomatic “flu” is beneficial) to hold:

The positive PCR test must actually be diagnostic of a target illness. Reader of this blog will know that I have written much on this topic, mainly with the team at Where are the Numbers? (here). In brief, the tests used are so non-specific and over-sensitive so as to render their output meaningless.

A reduction in the risk of mild symptoms in healthy people translates to a real reduction of the risk of serious illness in those at risk.

A reduction in symptoms per se is correlated to overall benefit in terms of the target disease, which seems to be an extremely simplistic view of “infection” and “immunity”. Symptoms appear to be indicative of the body’s immune system “dealing with” some threat, and their reduction might simply represent an aberrent (and ultimately less effective) response.

A reduction in short term infections isn’t simply a postponement, and that the chance of catching the target disease isn’t increased at a later date, meaning that perpetual injections (with unknown safety profile) are then needed to maintain the purported “protective effect”.

The immune response induced by the injection doesn’t adversely affect the immune system such that it becomes less able to deal with variants of the target illness as they evolve in the future, even if there is some short-term protection.

There is no increase in off-target illnesses. For example, it has been reported that while some so-called vaccines do reduce the rate of the target illness, the propensity to contract other infectious illnesses is increased. Designs which are focused solely on the target disease as an endpoint will miss these.

A further example of a totally irrelevant surrogate endpoint is antibody creation for the “covid” jabs. For these, a whole series of even more things need to be believed in order for the story that these measurements are relevant to hold up. Yet “covid boosters” were appproved by the FDA based solely on proof that they induced antibodies, despite institutional doubts over whether antibody levels were relevant “correlates of protection” at all.

5. The efficacy results are presented focusing on relative risk reduction (RRR), and absolute risk reduction (ARR) - which tells a rather different story - is only mentioned in passing.

The difference between ARR and RRR is absolutely critical to understand, if you either want to properly evaluate the significance of the headline efficacy and safety claims made by Pharma, or if you want to understand how and why Pharma generally focus on RRR when talking about efficacy, switching to absolute data when discussing safety issues.

My pinned tweet on this - on the topic of the covid vaccines - is coming up for its 5th birthday and can be found here.

In relation to this particular mRNA flu shot trial, let’s pretend that we accept the data at face value, and we also pretend the study was rigorously double blinded without any biases resulting from blinding issues, and that we have dealt with all the caveats raised by the above points - what does this study - as presented- actually tell us?

The results for the primary endpoint were reported as follows:

9225 were assigned to receive the modRNA vaccine and 9251 to receive the control vaccine. The relative efficacy of the modRNA vaccine as compared with the control vaccine against influenza-like illness was 34.5% (95% confidence interval [CI], 7.4 to 53.9) on the basis of 57 cases in the modRNA group and 87 cases in the control group.

So, a 34.5% “relative efficacy”. Bad enough as that sounds, when absolute numbers are considered, it looks even more pathetic.

They treated ~9200 people and managed to reduce the number of flu cases by 30.

Put differently, you needed to jab >300 people to reduce the number of cases (of laboratory-confirmed flu cases) by one.

However, to pull out one other striking and contrasting finding:

Fever occurred in 5.6% of the participants in the modRNA group and in 1.7% of those in the control group

Extrapolating this to 300 subjects (in whom there was a reduction of just one in the number of flu cases), there would have been roughly 17 cases of fever in the mRNA group compared to 5 in the other group - a difference of 12.

So vaccinate 300 and this drug will prevent one more case of “lab-confirmed flu” (compared to the “regular” flu vaccine”), but at the same time it will cause 12 additional cases of fever! Surely inducing fever - since it is rather closely associated with serious illness, especially in the elderly - is more relevant than reducing the number of cases of a laboratory-confirmed influenza-like illness, which, as you will see from the below, are probably mainly “colds” anyway.

These meagre reductions are calculated using the per protocol definition, which puts the efficacy at its highest. The author of this post points out that:

“When a modified CDC definition was used to define lab-confirmed ILI, 42 and 56 of the mRNA and regular vaccine participants had lab-confirmed ILI, respectively. When the WHO definition was used, 25 and 32 of the mRNA and regular vaccine participants had lab-confirmed ILI, respectively. That’s a mere difference of 7 people out of 18,000+.”

Note (from the table higher up) that the essential difference between these alternative case definitions and the per-protocol definitions was that these require a high temperature (37.2 for the CDC definition and 37.8 for the WHO definition), where the protocol did not. That the numbers are so much lower when these definitions are applied tells us that in many of the per-protocol cases there was no meaningful high temperature, underscoring how mild these illnesses were - more akin to what we would regard as “a cold”.

When looked at in terms of clinical relevance, this study would appear to be a disaster for the product. But in the myopic world of pharma-sponsored clinical trials, somehow this is somehow portrayed as a promising result - though, it has to be said, in terms more muted than usual.

Do feel free to engage constructively in the comments section. Comments which look like they are merely long cut and pasted diatribes (eg my latest cold preventative), with just tangential connection to the material in this article, will be deleted.