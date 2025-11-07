COVID-19: Debating Divergent Views on Virus Novelty & Mortality
A conversation between Clare Craig, Martin Neil and myself
The three authors had an exchange (on Whatsapp) which we thought readers would find interesting.
With thanks tofor doing the heavy lifting in putting this together - especially all the copying, pasting and formatting!
The way I knew COVID was not "novel" was by looking at YLL- years of life lost.
Someone at the age of life expectancy, let's say 78, dies with COVID or whatever. That's a 0 years of life lost situation.
Another person age 40 dies with whatever.. This would count as 78-40=38 years of life lost.
So before the shots, the average age of death overall was still around life expectancy.
That means there was no new disaster, whether a pandemic, war, or natural disaster.
Most of those that died with COVID also had 2+ comorbidities.
Years of life lost were pretty much on average 0....
NOTHING NOVEL
It wasn't until after the shots came out that the average age of COVID death being lower than life expectancy that we saw a NOVEL disease trend.
The vaccine in itself showed a novel trend making deaths happen with years of life lost.
So CAN WE NOW STOP PRETENDING THERE WAS SOMETHING NEW THAT ISN'T THE TOXIC CLOT SHOTS?
OR IS SHE GOING TO KEEP ON MUTTERING SPIKE PROTEIN AND OTHER NONSENSE?
http://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein
