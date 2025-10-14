Did three Harvard academics accept a Faustian bargain and cause millions of premature deaths as a result?

The above “podcast” - generated by Google’s NotebookLM - is a 2-person conversational summary of the means by which the sugar industry corrupted science in the 1960s to deliberately turn the focus on the causes of coronary artery disease away from itself and onto saturated fats.

I have been aware of this story for some time, but had never really looked into the detail.

When you do, it’s even more shocking that you could have imagined.

The key article recounting this story was published in 2016 in JAMA Internal Medicine and can be found here.

The study took the form of a comprehensive review of the papers of American nutritionist Mark Hegsted in the Harvard Medical School archives, in particular, correspondence between him and the Sugar Research Foundation (SRF), an industry body founded in 1943.

The authors describe their methodology as follows:

The Sugar Association evolved from the Sugar Research Foundation (SRF), founded in 1943.8 We located correspondence between the SRF and Roger Adams, a professor who served on the SRF’s scientific advisory board (SAB) between 1959 and 1971, in the University of Illinois Archives (319 documents totaling 1551 pages). We located correspondence between the SRF and D. Mark Hegsted, professor of nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health and codirector of the SRF’s first CHD research project from 1965 to 1966, in the Harvard Medical Library (27 documents totaling 31 pages). We collected additional SRF materials through a World Cat search including annual reports, symposium proceedings, and internal reviews of research. We reviewed historical reports and statements contextualizing scientific debates in the 1950s and 1960s on dietary factors causally related to CHD published by the National Academy of Sciences–National Research Council (NAS-NRC), US Public Health Service, the American Heart Association (AHA), and American Medical Association (AMA). Findings were assembled chronologically into a narrative case study.

I have (for speed, with the assistance of Gemini AI) assembled the key correspondance identified into this table:

In summary, what happened was this:

In mid 1965, the sugar industry became concerned about emerging hypotheses which suggested a significant role for sugar consumption in poor metabolic health in general and heart disease in particular. It wanted the then consensus position (which suited it) - which was that dietary fat was primarily the culprit - to be maintained.

They formed “Project 226”, by which money was paid (amounting to ~$60k at 2016 prices) to Harvard researchers to write a review article taking the heat off carbohydrates and directing it back onto dietary fat.

The review article was duly published (in mid-1967 in two parts, authored by DM Hegstead, RM McGandy and FJ Stare) in NEJM; this used a variety of sleights of hand, selective criticisms and carefully curated omissions to ensure that it provided the conclusions which the industry had paid for.

There then followed a half-century during which saturated animal fats were wrongly demonised, to be replaced in the diet of hundreds of millions of people by vegetable oils and refined carbohydrates; this caused the premature deaths of countless people, probably running into millions.

Here are the NEJM review articles in PDF form:

As you will note, the conclusion contains this:

We conclude, on the basis of epidemiologic, experimental and clinical evidence, that a lowering of the proportion of dietary saturated fatty acids, increasing the proportion of polyunsaturated acids and reducing the level of dietary cholesterol are the dietary changes most likely to be of benefit. This is possible today, and only awaits leadership from the food industry. we conclude that the practical significance of differences in dietary carbohydrate is …minimal in comparison to those related to dietary fat and cholesterol.

This story was - at the time the archival papers were discovered in 2016 - covered in the mainstream media quite extensively. For example, here are pieces by NPR and the NYT.

Despite that, this story gets little mainstream attention today and few have heard of the specifics, which are worthy of their own Netflix miniseries. The idea that animal fats are harmful and low-fat food is good for you persists amongst large sections of the medical community.

This article isn’t intended to convey any new insights, by the way, it’s just an attempt to raise awareness. Whilst many are vaguely aware that carb-heavy and low-fat diets may not be the panacea the food industry has pretended they are, few are aware of the criminal deception which helped bring this state of affairs about and maintain it.

This episode illustrates a number of key points:

Industries can be even more ruthless than people have imagined in terms of how far they will go to protect their markets.

Narrative control can be bought for a relatively small investment if the right scientific opinion leaders are chosen.

Influencing the narrative doesn’t necessarily require “fake” science; carefully curated emphasising and de-emphasising of certain chosen “science” can be sufficient.

Academics are easily corrupted.

Narratives - once embedded - are very difficult to unseat.

This particular story may not have come to light at all had it not been for the discovery of Hegsted’s archived correspondence. It makes me wonder: