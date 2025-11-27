A couple of days ago I posted this:

The NEJM paper I refer to in that article covers a cohort of ~9200 patients aged 18 to 64 years who received mRNA and a similar number who received the “traditional” vaccine.

When writing the above, I didn’t notice that the entry for this trial at clinicaltrials.gov contains data for another cohort in that trial who received the same 2 treatments (50:50) but were aged 65 years or older:

.However, Alex Berenson did notice - he has written about it here:

The bottom line is that the mRNA product didn’t work any better (haha) than the “traditional shot” at all in the older aged group said to be actually at risk from flu:

This, I might add, is even with the various strategies (like not counting anything which happens in the first 14 days) which I described in the first article.

The most notable thing about this for me isn’t the fact that an intramuscular injection of industrial gunk can’t protect against seasonal illnesses (caused by something about which our biological model seems fundamantally flawed), but rather that Pfizer have not published the results in full in any scientific journal at all.

This is publication bias in all its glory - where Pharma publishes clinical trial results it likes, but buries those it doesn’t.

In this way, the corpus of evidence becomes skewed in favour of Pharma. This is especially the case in respect of the increasingly popular “systematic reviews” and “meta analyses” - in which searches are made for all the available published evidence which is then combined and analysed as if it somehow represented all that was known about a particular topic.

It’s not hard to see how publication bias will skew the outcomes of such investigations.

Of course, with time, the unpublished trials just get totally forgotten, so it becomes impossible to find out what exactly hasn’t seen the light of day.