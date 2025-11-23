Last year, I wrote the below about the bizarre dancing nurses videos.

In this, article, I pointed out how unusual and insane the existence of these videos was, but never really came up with a fully-formed theory pertaining to them, beyond a rather poorly articulated suggestion that everyone may have been under the influence of mass psychosis.

However, these videos have continued to trouble me since, and I have always had a gnawing sensation at the back of my mind that there was something darker at play.

These videos convey a message which is completely dissonant to the establishment narrative of overwhelmed hospitals and frazzled healthcare workers.

Hence, it seems barely believable that it was possible to mobilise the whole chain of people who would have to be “in” on their creation without someone asking:

“err….is this a good idea, won’t people be REALLY pissed off about these?”

So, it was with great interest that today I spotted the below article; this was actually published in September of this year, but I found it via this Die Fackel article from a few weeks ago.

Read it, and tell me what you think of the central premise - that the contradiction was deliberately weaponised as a litmus test and a display of authority.

By the way, I found this comment under the Die Fackel piece - brought to my attention by

- particularly interesting, if not somewhat dark, because I had always found the banging of pots and pans an odd ritual, and one which seems even weirder to recall the more time that passes.