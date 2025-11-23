The dancing nurses videos - an update.
The more you think about these, the darker it all looks.
Last year, I wrote the below about the bizarre dancing nurses videos.
In this, article, I pointed out how unusual and insane the existence of these videos was, but never really came up with a fully-formed theory pertaining to them, beyond a rather poorly articulated suggestion that everyone may have been under the influence of mass psychosis.
However, these videos have continued to trouble me since, and I have always had a gnawing sensation at the back of my mind that there was something darker at play1.
These videos convey a message which is completely dissonant to the establishment narrative of overwhelmed hospitals and frazzled healthcare workers.
Hence, it seems barely believable that it was possible to mobilise the whole chain of people who would have to be “in” on their creation without someone asking:
“err….is this a good idea, won’t people be REALLY pissed off about these?”
So, it was with great interest that today I spotted the below article; this was actually published in September of this year, but I found it via this Die Fackel article from a few weeks ago.
Read it, and tell me what you think of the central premise - that the contradiction was deliberately weaponised as a litmus test and a display of authority.
By the way, I found this comment under the Die Fackel piece - brought to my attention by- particularly interesting, if not somewhat dark, because I had always found the banging of pots and pans an odd ritual, and one which seems even weirder to recall the more time that passes.
This is especially the case since (it seems to me) many or most of the more elaborate videos look like they were AI-generated. If that was the case, then someone must have commissioned them, paid for their creation, edited them, arranged for their distribution and so on.
It was always about a distortion of reality and straight out of the abuser's book. Everything about the covid era was a distortion of our reality, fear, punishment, lies, gaslighting, humiliation, contempt was used to manipulate us. One mask is good but two is better, stand in your circle, do not cross the line, keep your distance, don't touch, don't talk, above all do as you are told and don't question. It does not matter if it happens at the individual or population level abusive practices are the same. Prevention of an infection had nothing to do with this, it was a physical and emotional attack on people to ensure the maximum amount of damage. There has been no accountability just denial and this is typical of any common abuser. The dancing, happy doctors and nurses was one more distortion for us to witness while we were being systemically humiliated.
It was a variation on an ancient technique of manipulation and control. The Chinese even have an idiom for it. "指鹿為馬" or call a deer a horse.
The summary of the event is here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhao_Gao#Calling_a_deer_a_horse
I used to think that the advisors who called the deer a horse were simply consciously trying to ingratiate themselves with the rising power of Zhao Gao; however, the example of the dancing nurses shows that people will actually alter their perception of reality in order to conform.
I'm surprised the other article didn't mention doublethink or cognitive dissonance, since those ideas fit the situation well. We might say that the more cognitive dissonance that the doublethink required by the authorities creates, the more the individual will and must steer their thoughts and perceptions into a narrow channel or risk the danger of becoming a heretic.