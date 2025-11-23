Sanity Unleashed

Sanity Unleashed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amat's avatar
Amat
4d

It was always about a distortion of reality and straight out of the abuser's book. Everything about the covid era was a distortion of our reality, fear, punishment, lies, gaslighting, humiliation, contempt was used to manipulate us. One mask is good but two is better, stand in your circle, do not cross the line, keep your distance, don't touch, don't talk, above all do as you are told and don't question. It does not matter if it happens at the individual or population level abusive practices are the same. Prevention of an infection had nothing to do with this, it was a physical and emotional attack on people to ensure the maximum amount of damage. There has been no accountability just denial and this is typical of any common abuser. The dancing, happy doctors and nurses was one more distortion for us to witness while we were being systemically humiliated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
4d

It was a variation on an ancient technique of manipulation and control. The Chinese even have an idiom for it. "指鹿為馬" or call a deer a horse.

The summary of the event is here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhao_Gao#Calling_a_deer_a_horse

I used to think that the advisors who called the deer a horse were simply consciously trying to ingratiate themselves with the rising power of Zhao Gao; however, the example of the dancing nurses shows that people will actually alter their perception of reality in order to conform.

I'm surprised the other article didn't mention doublethink or cognitive dissonance, since those ideas fit the situation well. We might say that the more cognitive dissonance that the doublethink required by the authorities creates, the more the individual will and must steer their thoughts and perceptions into a narrow channel or risk the danger of becoming a heretic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture