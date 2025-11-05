A little-known EU law is censoring free speech globally.

My friend John Rosenthal has written this thorough piece explaining how the EU’s system of “trusted flaggers” is censoring and suppressing free speech, not just in Europe, but globally.

The NotebookLM-generated audio clip above provides a bite-sized introduction to the material for the time-poor (NotebookLM now offers customisable audio lengths, and for this I asked it to create a brief version).

The incredible thing about the EU’s Digital Services Act (“DSA”) is how little people know about it, given its actual and potential impact on our lives.

Key points about the DSA: