A little-known EU law is censoring free speech globally.

My friend John Rosenthal has written this thorough piece explaining how the EU’s system of “trusted flaggers” is censoring and suppressing free speech, not just in Europe, but globally.
The NotebookLM-generated audio clip above provides a bite-sized introduction to the material for the time-poor (NotebookLM now offers customisable audio lengths, and for this I asked it to create a brief version).
The incredible thing about the EU’s Digital Services Act (“DSA”) is how little people know about it, given its actual and potential impact on our lives.
Key points about the DSA:
It applies to any online service provider, regardless of where they are established, if they have users or target their activity within the EU. Americans remain largely unaware that an EU regulation is significantly impacting the constitutional free speech protections guaranteed by the First Amendment.
The act compels platforms to delete or suppress content to meet the speech-restrictive laws of all (27) EU states - hence censoring free speech to satisfy the member state with the most stringest requirements (ie lowest common denominator).
It compels large platforms to police and remove broadly defined “illegal content” or else risk face massive fines (up to 6% of turnover - not proft). This potential risk obviously has the effect of chilling free speech.
Some of the censorship mechanisms being employed are largely invisible - eg “shadow-banning” or other algorithmic manipulation to control content distribution.
The law blurs the distinction between content that is legally “illegal” and speech deemed merely “harmful” (e.g., “misinformation,” “public health threat”). This creates a mechanism for suppressing entirely legal but dissident opinions globally.
Thanks for reading Sanity Unleashed! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.