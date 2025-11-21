TCW has been kind enough to publish a 3-part series of articles I have co-authored together with

on the topic of the role of the nocebo effect in the propagation and maintenance of the covid “event”.

As readers of this blog will know from the numerous articles I have written on this topic before:

The nocebo effect is the deleterious effect on symptoms and well-being caused by something done which creates an expectation that the person will either (1) become ill when they were previously well, or (2) will become more ill than they were before.

You can find the TCW articles at the below links:

Part I

Part II

Part III

A small amount of what we have written in these articles overlaps with some of what the blogger

has written (see his 3 articles

), though we have delved into the psychological aspects more deeply, whereas Paramaniac has focussed on the physiology of panic attacks specifically.

For my own part, Paramaniac made one observation which was absolutely critical to my own buy-in to the role of psychological factors as a partial or complete explanation for some of the people who became seriously ill with respiratory symptoms associated with “covid”.

That observation was that although oxygen saturation during a period of hyperventilation does NOT go down (and in many cases goes up), in the period of time after the episode of hyperventilation, it does goes down - and dramatically so - even in healthy people.

Paramaniac pointed this out to me last year in a series of comments to one of my articles, starting here, and ending with this comment:

It’s to my chagrin that I have left this point festering in the back of my mind (or rather on my to-do list) for far too long, as I actually think it’s quite critical, as it provides an answer to questions like this:

OK, I accept there was over-counting. I accept that there was misattribution. I accept the tests weren’t very good. But what were all those people who tested positive and ended up going to hospital with breathlessness suffering from then?

Paramaniac provided this link in the above comment. However, that’s just an abstract; the full paper is paywalled, but here's a PDF:

Oxygen Desaturation Hyperventilation Ohi1994 1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The key points in relation to that study are:

It was conducted in 1994 in Kyoto, Japan, in 16 healthy physicians with an average age of 28.

Subjects voluntarily hyperventilated for 3 minutes, and were then observed for more than 15 min. They then hyperventilated again for another 3 min, and were followed again.

Throughout, they were monitored for respiration and oxygen saturation (with both arterial and transcutaneous measurements.

Desaturation - to as low as 67% - invariably occurred during non-REM sleep.

Desaturation was also observed (down to as low as 73%) in most subjects while awake.

Here’s a list of the lowest oxygen saturations recorded in each subject.

The critical points are:

Hypoxic episodes were observed in ALL subjects - some while awake, some while sleeping and some during both states.

The levels of hypoxia aren’t marginally low - they are at levels that would be regarded as indicative of respiratory failure.

These measurements were in healthy, non-anxious indivuduals, after voluntarily hyperventilating for quite a short period of time.

In contrast, the average person during the covid event had been subject to constant waves of fear-inducing propaganda for months. Some of them may have had poor pre-existing respiratory function, either from a chronic disease or from a regular upper respiratory tract infection, or even incipient pneumonia.

Imagine these people then “testing positive”, having been told how dangerous “covid” is (and how accurate the tests are). They are told to - and as obedient souls obviously do - obsessively measure their “SATS” with one of the little devices, and lo and behold, the readings are either low, or a few readings dip below the danger level - considered to be 94% - a level which (they have been told) should necessitate calling for urgent medical assistance.

This then induces a cascade of further anxiety, hyperventilation and then yet more drops in oxygen saturation.

They then end up in hospital, and because of their “low SATS”, and depending on their general level of health, all manner of inappropriate things are done to them - including, of course, invasive ventilation in some, or palliative care pathways in others.

Moreover, because of the “positive test” and hence “covid” diagnosis, some important things - like urgent IV antibiotic treatment for suspected pneumonia - are denied them.

For me, the above mechanism is really the last unexplained piece of the jigsaw. Everything which happened in the name of “covid” can be explained without invoking the presence of a novel globally circulating pathogen.

As I wrote here: