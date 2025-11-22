Independent local journalism has nearly been killed off by corporate behemoths.
I subscribe to the free newsletter “The Mill” - largely to stay connected to the town of my birth, Manchester, UK, to where I returned with my family to live between 2010 and 2024.
This is a fascinating piece on the decline of vigorous independent plurality in local journalism and its corporatisation (click on the image below).
Though focused on Manchester, I’m sure it’s a story which most towns in most countries could also tell.
Interesting. Local newspapers killed by the internet. I have not thought about it.