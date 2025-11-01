Sanity Unleashed

Pete Ross
3dEdited

The Ai Machine only knows fakenews from hundreds of years of fakenews in the system.

To train The Ai Machine properly, we have to sort out all the fakenews.

It's why we living in such crazy times.

Roisin E Dargan-Peel
3d

The framing of your question perhaps might have served to give Gemini a 'steer' as to the type of response you were seeking? Having read a number of AI analyses (from varying AI programmes - Gemini, @grok, chatGPT (?)), I've observed that 1) they often uphold the dominant/mainstream narrative 2) or they tend to reinforce the overt/covert bias in the question with which they are presented. That suggests to my mind that they are not, yet, an impartial/objective/reliable source of information

