Vascular Symptoms Caused by COVID-19 are Utterly Unique and Unusual... Just Like Every Other Respiratory Pathogen Ever
Tearing down more lazy assumptions.
Just out - latest article with.
The assumption:
One of the key pillars of evidence frequently deployed to support the trope that Covid-19 is both a unique and an unusual disease distinct from regular colds and influenza-like illnesses is that the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not merely cause a respiratory disease, but that it also causes severe vascular disease.
Our conclusion:
There is no foundation to the claim that covid was a novel disease caused by a novel virus (SARS-CoV-2) which was distinguishable from other respiratory illnesses due to its pathological effects on the vascular system.
To find out how and why we reached that conclusion, read the article by clicking the image below.
I have left comments open here, but if you have comments, I’d prefer you to leave them under the Where are the Numbers version, to keep any debate together in one place.
🚨Introducing the Revolutionary “Viral Isolation™ Method” 🚨
Because Who Needs the Scientific Method When You Have Consensus™?
Are you a virologist looking to isolate a virus but don’t want to deal with pesky scientific principles? Do you long for a world where assumptions are facts, controls are optional, and results are whatever you need them to be? Well, look no further! With Viral Isolation™, you, too, can bypass every fundamental step of the scientific method and still get published!
🎉 Special Features – Now with ZERO Adherence to the Scientific Method! 🎉
🔬 Step 1: Skip Direct Observation!
Why waste time finding a virus in nature when you can just assume it exists? Don’t worry—no one in ‘virology’ has ever observed a virus as a distinct, independent entity directly from a sick person’s fluids. If they haven’t done it in over a century, why start now?
💡 Bonus: Instead of isolating a virus, just declare symptoms = virus. Got a cough? Must be a virus! Fever? Definitely a virus! Ate bad sushi? Yep - virus!!
📏 Step 2: The Hypothesis-Free Hypothesis™!
Real science requires an Independent Variable (IV) (the thing being tested), but who has time for that? Since we never actually isolate a virus, we’ll just assume it’s there. Science is hard—so let’s just skip the part where we identify our IV!
🧐 Scientific Method Violation:
✅ No purified virus? No problem! Just declare the existence of one and move on.
✅ Symptoms are vague? Who cares? A fever must mean viral infection!
✅ What about controls? HAHAHA, good one.
🧪 Step 3: Experimental Design... Or Lack Thereof!
Time to “prove” viral replication! But instead of isolating and testing a virus, let’s throw patient samples into a blender of monkey kidney cells, toxic antibiotics, fetal bovine serum, and a battery of chemicals! What could go wrong?
🧬 Pro-Tip: When the monkey kidney cells start dying from all the poison you added, just call it a Cytopathic Effect (CPE) and claim the virus did it! (Ignore the fact that control experiments show the same results without a virus—just pretend those don’t exist!)
📸 Step 4: The Electron Microscope Magic Show!
Now, let’s get some ‘proof.’ Instead of isolating and purifying a virus, just snap a picture of the cellular debris from our CPE Toxicity Soup™ and say, “See? That blob right there—totally a virus.”
🔍 Fun Fact: If someone asks why you didn’t purify and separate the virus, just roll your eyes and mutter, “You don’t understand virology.” That’ll shut them up!
📊 Step 5: Data Manipulation & Narrative Control!
Science should be about unbiased analysis... but where’s the fun in that? With Viral Isolation™, you can:
✅ Assemble ‘viral genomes’ on a computer, even if no complete ‘genome’ was found! (Computers never make mistakes.)
✅ Use PCR to ‘detect’ tiny ‘genetic fragments,’ from a ‘virus’ never proven to exist.
✅ Ignore all contradictory evidence, and call anyone who questions your methods a science denier™!
🧠 Step 6: Declare Success No Matter What!
In real science, if an experiment fails, the hypothesis should be rejected. But with Viral Isolation™, failure is never an option!
🚫 Found no actual virus? Publish anyway!
🚫 Control experiments contradict your results? Ignore them!
🚫 No reproducibility? Silence the skeptics!
🌟 SPECIAL BONUS! – Support the Digital Biosecurity State! 🌟
By believing in this groundbreaking Non-Scientific Methodology™, YOU, too, can:
💰 Enable the Biosecurity State™ – The more viruses we ‘find,’ the more lockdowns, mandates, and surveillance we can justify!
📉 Help Crush Small Businesses! – Nothing says ‘progress’ like eliminating those pesky local shops and centralizing power!
🛑 Contribute to The Great Reset™! – Because why have freedom when you can have digital IDs, carbon quotas, and endless health passports?
🚀 ORDER NOW! 🚀
For a limited time, get your Viral Isolation™ Kit for the low price of your critical thinking skills!
(Side effects include cognitive dissonance, FOIA-induced panic attacks, and an uncontrollable urge to shout, “Trust the Science!” at anyone who asks for evidence.)
💥 Viral Isolation™ – Where Assumptions Become Facts! ™ 💥
