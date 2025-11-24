Just out - latest article with

.

The assumption:

One of the key pillars of evidence frequently deployed to support the trope that Covid-19 is both a unique and an unusual disease distinct from regular colds and influenza-like illnesses is that the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not merely cause a respiratory disease, but that it also causes severe vascular disease.

Our conclusion:

There is no foundation to the claim that covid was a novel disease caused by a novel virus (SARS-CoV-2) which was distinguishable from other respiratory illnesses due to its pathological effects on the vascular system.

