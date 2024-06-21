A quick observation..please feel free to add comments on my logic:

One of the central planks supporting the novel circulating virus theory is that SARS-CoV-2 - through some biological mechanism - outcompeted and hence suppressed influenza.

This is required to refute claims made that covid deaths and illnesses were basically “the flu rebranded” - or perhaps more correctly they are the same deaths and illnesses which had previously been termed “flu deaths” or “flu” given a new label.

The disappearance of positive flu data from global monitoring systems is frequently cited as incontrovertible evidence that flu really did disappear.

But say influenza really did go on vacation for a few years. It is generally considered that there are hundreds of viruses associated with of “influenza-like illnesses”. Whenever investigators have tried to identify causative pathogens, a single agent being identified is the exception: more frequently there are either zero or multiple pathogens found.

So in order for the outcompetition theory to hold water as a refutation of the charge of a change in attribution, SARS-CoV-2 would have to outcompete all the other pathogens as well, and, uniquely, become the sole pathogen associated with these illnesses.