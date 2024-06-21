The "disappearing flu" trope is important for the pandemic narrative. How robust is the story?
Spoiler alert: not very.
A quick observation..please feel free to add comments on my logic:
One of the central planks supporting the novel circulating virus theory is that SARS-CoV-2 - through some biological mechanism - outcompeted and hence suppressed influenza1.
This is required to refute claims made that covid deaths and illnesses were basically “the flu rebranded” - or perhaps more correctly they are the same deaths and illnesses which had previously been termed “flu deaths” or “flu” given a new label2.
The disappearance of positive flu data from global monitoring systems is frequently cited as incontrovertible evidence that flu really did disappear.
But say influenza really did go on vacation for a few years. It is generally considered that there are hundreds of viruses associated with of “influenza-like illnesses”. Whenever investigators have tried to identify causative pathogens, a single agent being identified is the exception: more frequently there are either zero or multiple pathogens found.3
So in order for the outcompetition theory to hold water as a refutation of the charge of a change in attribution, SARS-CoV-2 would have to outcompete all the other pathogens as well, and, uniquely, become the sole pathogen associated with these illnesses.
See the below substack article of mine for links to the CDC-sponsored EPIC studies which are of particular relevance in this regard. These studies also make it clear that what is found in the nose / throat is in any case of little to no relevance to whatever is going on in the lungs; this is another point which is rather problematic for the fairy story we are being spun.
My considered view on the theory that SARS-CoV-2 really outcompeted all the other pathogens so as to temporarily become the dominant cause of a brand new illness, when clinically, there are no particular signs or symptoms which are determinative of an influenza like illness being caused by any particular pathogen:
Never mind that the data refutes that this happened, nor that when the evidence of such out-competition is looked for, it cannot be found. See the series of articles - some of which I co-authored - here.
And of course made orders of magnitude more harmful by a combination of maltreatment, mistreatment and non-treatment, and the degredation of host health status through all the “covid measures” - including and especially months / years of sustained negative fear-porn implemented by the most sophisticated propaganda campaign ever waged on humanity. See here and here for some comments on the “nocebo” effect.
This raises the possibility in my mind that there is no straight line between these pathogens and the illnesses experienced, but here is not the place for that discussion.
The viral industry is a murky business. They weave their stories that are impossible for the ordinary man to demonstrate the truth of, so many of us take the storytellers on trust. They told us we had a deadly pandemic caused by a deadly virus, the symptoms of the deadly virus ranged far and wide, from red toes to red eyes and everything in between. They inserted fear and panic into their story with misdiagnosis, mistreatment, and neglect on top of disastrous pandemic measures, then they waited knowing what the outcome was going to be. Nothing else existed beyond Covid, they all made sure of that. "Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive" (Sir Walter Scott 1808).
Jordan Schachtel wrote a good Substack on this (24 June 2023) quoting N. J. Pieniazek, a renowned molecular biologist who worked at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as the head of its molecular diagnostic laboratory for 24years. His conclusion: "The results of PCR testing just for one virusare meaningless. This scam should be obvious to anyone versed indiagnosing respiratory infections".