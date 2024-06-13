Some months ago I published a short essay citing 2 examples of the “nocebo” effect:

I just spotted (here) another fascinating example of this effect in action. The paper cited appeared in the Journal of Experimental Medicine in 1930, and discusses various attempts to transmit the common cold between humans and animals, and humans to humans. It can be downloaded from the below:

Studies In The Common Cold 1930 851KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The experiment was controlled in that at different times subjects received either sterile broth or filtrate meant to induce a cold (nasal washings from individuals with a cold), and various ruses were employed to keep them ignorant of what was received when.

As the above extracts says, in respect of one subject:

they were accidentally (but wrongly) given information which would have made them think they’d had the “active” substance

that subject then developed the symptoms of a cold with sneezing, cough, sore throat and stuffiness of the nose

the next morning he was told that he had actually had sterile broth, and his symptoms subsided within the hour

This is very similar to the case I mentioned in the above essay, in which a man’s blood pressure plummeted after an overdose and only returned to normal after being told he’d taken placebo.

The point of these examples is to emphasise the fact that psychological factors can manifest in real physical symptoms.