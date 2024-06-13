People can get ill just because they expect to become ill.
Another fascinating example of the nocebo effect in action.
Some months ago I published a short essay citing 2 examples of the “nocebo” effect:
I just spotted (here) another fascinating example of this effect in action. The paper cited appeared in the Journal of Experimental Medicine in 1930, and discusses various attempts to transmit the common cold between humans and animals, and humans to humans. It can be downloaded from the below:
The experiment was controlled in that at different times subjects received either sterile broth or filtrate meant to induce a cold (nasal washings from individuals with a cold), and various ruses were employed to keep them ignorant of what was received when.
As the above extracts says, in respect of one subject:
they were accidentally (but wrongly) given information which would have made them think they’d had the “active” substance
that subject then developed the symptoms of a cold with sneezing, cough, sore throat and stuffiness of the nose
the next morning he was told that he had actually had sterile broth, and his symptoms subsided within the hour
This is very similar to the case I mentioned in the above essay, in which a man’s blood pressure plummeted after an overdose and only returned to normal after being told he’d taken placebo.
The point of these examples is to emphasise the fact that psychological factors can manifest in real physical symptoms.
I believe we have hugely underestimated the extent of the physical symptoms induced by the most intense, sophisticated and longest propaganda campaign ever waged on humanity.
Fascinating stuff, Doc! #AsAManThinketh
[ETA: One other point, that I forgot to mention initially. The great Stoic thinkers make a huge deal of conveying how one's view of events has a direct effect on how much that event actually matters. As Seneca said, "There are more things … likely to frighten us than there are to crush us; we suffer more often in imagination than in reality." I might assert that "suffer more in imagination" is a pertinent example of the nocebo effect.]
Of course it did. Just one of the many reasons why this intentional plandemic is so monstrous