Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
6d

Thanks for alert. If Parliament vote for this evil charter tomorrow, I will make it the day I decided never to return to the UK. Thanks to Nikki da Costa for the summary of main points.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DD's avatar
DD
6d

Those who are selected for their appearance of wisdom and compassion to serve their nation, our political representatives at the highest level, betray their promise and contract.

They chose to betray. There is always a Judas and their fate awaits.

What a horror.

Thank you for this information and for your honest and caring informant.

I too avoid the land of my birth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture