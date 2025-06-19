The UK's proposed "assisted dying" bill - to be voted on tomorrow - is a diabolical abomination.
A great summary by Nikki da Costa
Many people are aware that something’s “not quite right” about the UK’s “assisted dying bill”, due to have its “third reading” tomorrow, though few are actually engaged with the detail.
I wrote about the unseemly rush around pushing this new law through Parliament here.
And here, I linked to a great summary thread by Dan Hitchens listing the “Ten Worst Moments” of the committee stage of the bill’s progress.
This morning I noticed this great post on X by Nikki da Costa1, which I reproduce below. She lists all the safeguards proposed by various parties but rejected or not selected for consideration by the bill’s promoters.
This is worth reading as a pithy summary of everything that is wrong with this bill. To me, it illustrates why this should be regarded as a sinister instrument following a diabolical and anti-human agenda.
Nikki da Costa is currently Director of Legislative Affairs at the American-British law firm Hogan Lovells, where her bio states that she is “a recognised authority on the UK's legislative and parliamentary processes, having founded and led the legislative unit at 10 Downing Street. Serving two Prime Ministers as Director of Legislative Affairs, she was responsible for the Government's legislative programme, overseeing the safe passage of numerous bills and adapting to the challenges of a hung parliament during Brexit, and a 'virtual Parliament' during Covid-19.”
Thanks for alert. If Parliament vote for this evil charter tomorrow, I will make it the day I decided never to return to the UK. Thanks to Nikki da Costa for the summary of main points.
Those who are selected for their appearance of wisdom and compassion to serve their nation, our political representatives at the highest level, betray their promise and contract.
They chose to betray. There is always a Judas and their fate awaits.
What a horror.
Thank you for this information and for your honest and caring informant.
I too avoid the land of my birth.