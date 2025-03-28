Given how strongly I feel about it, I regret having hardly written about the unseemly push in the UK to pass an “Assisted Dying” bill.

This is the only article about it I have written, due to “bandwidth” issues:

(The above article contains a link to a 2 minute-video of the late Rabbi Sacks, recorded 8 years ago while Canada was discussing introducing its MAID legislation, which in my view everyone should watch.)

I very much doubt I will have much time to write in detail about this matter any time soon either.

However, I did want to share an excellent thread on X by Dan Hitchens with you, which is worth reading (and watching the videos embedded therein) if you want to get a sense of the shenanigans going on at the committee stage of the development of this legislation.

Click here or on the picture below to go to the thread:

Fortunately, it looks as if the bill might be on its last legs:

This letter to the Editor is as good a summary as any of most of the issues: