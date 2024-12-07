Recently, a relative (who describes himself as a “believer in science”) asked me what I thought generally about Ozempic (and, by implication its look-alikes), citing several Economist articles which he found rather exciting.

Not being a subscriber, I asked him to forward the articles, which he did.

Here’s my reply - verbatim.

I used to subscribe to the Economist but have gone off it big time in recent years, as its output has essentially morphed into being indistinguishable – except in its pretentiousness – from most other mainstream media.

I cannot begin to tell you how I feel about these articles. The title of “Pharma Frenzy” at least describes what is happening out there – there is a feeding frenzy to push these incredibly lucrative drugs into all and sundry.

These articles are nothing more than advertorials for these products. The underlying trials are not cited. I have, however, seen a few of the trials which have been touted for these, and I am not at all impressed, even if the results are taken at face value, which I don’t. (Have you ever looked into the scale of criminal fines which have been imposed on Big Pharma, and if so, why would you trust anything they say? Good list here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_pharmaceutical_settlements)

I wrote about one such trial / blitzkrieg campaign for semaglutide:

I love the way the Economist articles actually praise the “Prozac moment” – which heralded a disastrous societal descent into reliance on anti-depressants, which 20% of American adults now take, a barely believable statistic.

I wrote about SSRI inhibitors (the class to which Prozac belongs) here – it’s an article well worth reading as it illustrates much of what I am about to say:

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/heres-a-real-pandemic

What I have discovered (and written extensively about) in recent years is this:

The pharma industry is more powerful than many or even most nations

It has corrupted most governments, regulators, and institutions we had hitherto regarded as independent

It has an iron-grip over medical publishing, medical education, and national prescribing policies

It has very significant influence over all media channels, including social media

All significant clinical trials are designed, analysed and then published under the control of pharma

Only positive results get published – negative data tends to be locked away metaphorically or literally

Hence overviews of information pertaining to pharma products are subject to publication bias under the control of those with a financial interest in the outcome

As for modern pharmaceuticals, I think we can summarise a general modus operandi:

A case is made for a drug using trials with questionable validity

The use cases are ruthlessly expanded by a series of even worse trials of questionable clinical relevance

Huge sums are spent promoting the product via many channels

The things which are wrong with most trials are that:

Treatment duration is usually very short

Only surrogate endpoints are observed (by that I mean a biological measure which is not clinically relevant)

No quality long-term data is usually gathered

The patient populations often don’t reflect real life

No “all-cause” data is collected

Data on interactions with other commonly-prescribed drugs is usually non-existent

So taking ozempik for weight loss as an example:

yes it makes people lose weight.

But at what cost?

Is it any good if people lose weight over a few months if it totally rebounds so that you have to be on it for life when there is no understanding of long-term effects

Moreover, there is a propensity for modern pharmaceuticals to target one specific pathway, these drugs being a prime example. This is seen as a good thing as it makes the drug “clean”, but in point of fact is not. These pathways are fundamental to our physiology in ways we don’t understand. They have evolved through millions of years. There are almost certainly going to be quite profound – but unpredictable - effects from interfering with them.

I will offer you another example of modern pharmaceuticals.

A friend of mine developed polymyalgia rheumatica from the injections commonly known as covid vaccines – (all inflammatory complaints are very common side effects of these products as they are pro-inflammatory by design).

So he is put onto a steroid.

Gets some stomach irritation (as is common) from those

So he is put on omeprazole to prevent ulceration by blocking stomach acid

But omeprazole causes calcium absorption, problems so he gets osteoporosis

So he is put on alendronic acid to counter than

This is part of the pharma-induced cascade. Now he is on a cocktail of drugs, the interactions between which are virtually impossible to predict.

Cutting off stomach acid production with omeprazole is another pharma-induced disaster…what on earth did people thing stomach acid was for? (More holistic treatments involve improving lower esophageal sphincter performance – including by increasing stomach acid – a more permanent solution which, moreover, does not fly in the face of evolved physiology.)

I have lost count of the number of people who have said to me that their parent / relative went into hospital confused and unable to walk and was taken off all drugs and improved dramatically!

Sorry to be a party pooper, but I would summarise my position thus:

The biopharma-industrial complex is as committed to good health as the arms industry is to world peace.

