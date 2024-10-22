I remember recently reading a claim on X that the number of nanoparticles in a single dose of Comirnaty exceeded the number of cells in the human body; since I found this barely believable, I thought I’d check it out.

First off, I consulted perplexity.ai - in my opinion one of the better AI platforms. You can find the interaction here.

I checked the references given for the key parameters in the calculation, and they seem correct. If anyone has any better numbers, please let me know.

The conclusion is:

Therefore, there are approximately 395 trillion lipid nanoparticles in each dose of COMIRNATY, although this is a rough estimate and actual numbers may vary based on formulation specifics and conditions during production.

How does this compare to the number of cells in the human body?

Again, I asked perplexity (here):

The number of cells in the human body has been a subject of extensive research, and recent studies provide more precise estimates. According to a comprehensive analysis of over 1,500 scientific papers, the average adult male human has approximately 36 trillion cells, while adult females have around 28 trillion cells. For children, the estimate is about 17 trillion cells