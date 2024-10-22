How many lipid nanoparticles are there in each dose of the product known as the Pfizer / BioNtech Covid vaccine?
People don't appreciate how tiny nano-particles really are.
I remember recently reading a claim on X that the number of nanoparticles in a single dose of Comirnaty exceeded the number of cells in the human body; since I found this barely believable, I thought I’d check it out.
First off, I consulted perplexity.ai - in my opinion one of the better AI platforms1. You can find the interaction here.
I checked the references given for the key parameters in the calculation, and they seem correct. If anyone has any better numbers, please let me know.
The conclusion is:
Therefore, there are approximately 395 trillion lipid nanoparticles in each dose of COMIRNATY, although this is a rough estimate and actual numbers may vary based on formulation specifics and conditions during production.
How does this compare to the number of cells in the human body?
Again, I asked perplexity (here):
The number of cells in the human body has been a subject of extensive research, and recent studies provide more precise estimates. According to a comprehensive analysis of over 1,500 scientific papers, the average adult male human has approximately 36 trillion cells, while adult females have around 28 trillion cells. For children, the estimate is about 17 trillion cells
Hence, it seems true that there are more nanoparticles in a single dose of Comirnaty than there are cells in the human body.
Many more, in fact, possibly ten times or even more.
That’s a lot of transfection all around the body, since we now know that the LNPs travel to most or possibly every organ system.
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
How many LNPs per dose, and how many mRNA strands per LNPs (known as payload) is still not understood. That is because no one really knows HOW to measure these LNPs. Also, these are "nano" particles and people really don't understand what this means.
I do a deep dive here
https://mariagutschi.substack.com/p/the-strange-world-of-nano
This is a massive amount of toxic particles being sent around the body. I wonder would that not be enough to explain all the injuries to other cells and organs without having to explain this by the spike protein production story? Most people seem to want to believe that transfection is occurring in cells but I am sceptical about this. For one thing, this model comes from Pharma and we know they do not communicate the reality about what these products do and how they behave. The presence of ‘expressed’ spike protein in vaccinated body samples has, as far as I am aware, only ever been inferred indirectly using an antigen test (ELISA or similar) claimed to indicative of SP antibodies. But I am also aware that these tests are criticised as being non-specific. This is a much lower standard of proof than a test which detects the actual thing that is being claimed to be present. I wonder why this is not being done.
This seems to be an important question which is not being addressed.
Why does it matter? It looks like a whole new medical treatment industry will be set up to mitigate vaccine induced sickness & to cure ‘spike protein’ diseases. Will this turn out to be another phantom disease scam with special treatment protocols which are no warranted or scientifically based just as occurred for ‘Covid’?
Here is a confirmation that such an approach is being set up: https://substack.com/@johncatanzaro752375/p-149351381