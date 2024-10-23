Yesterday I published this article, in which I cited a calculation obtained from perplexity.ai which suggested that the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine contained nearly 400 trillion lipid nanoparticles per dose.

My Hart co-chair

has pointed out an error - by way of

:

So what might be a better estimate?

In this article

(Kevin McKernan) suggests the following:

The 100ug Moderna shots deliver over 40 trillion mRNA molecules (14T for Pfizer) and the number of LNPs per shot is reported to be 10-50 billion. For easy math, lets assume 40 billion LNPs. This is roughly 1,000 mRNAs in each LNP.

(The Moderna dose was 3 times the amount of mRNA compared to the Pfizer / BioNtech product.)

So it looks like whilst the number perplexity.ai gave for the number of LNPs might be an over-estimate, it might be in roughly the right ballpark for the number of mRNA molecules.

Whatever, as

surmised in this article (cited by Kevin in the above), we are dealing with huge numbers:

Finally, this article by

(Maria Gutschi) is well worth a read if you want to understand more about what is known - but more importantly what is not known - about the LNPs.