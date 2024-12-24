I recently came across this 1957 paper by Albert Biderman, posted as part of a discussion about communism. Many will be familiar with it, although I was not.

The paper analyses the methods used by the Koreans in order to break the will of their American captives.

Here’s the key table describing the methods used from the original paper, reproduced verbatim in a more easily-read format.

Loathe as I am to recommend anything in The Guardian, this is actually quite a good extract from a book citing the above in the context of domestic coercive control.

Interestingly, the article points out that:

When Biderman released his findings, people were incredulous. Could people really be manipulated so easily? Was he sure there was not something he had failed to detect? But Biderman was adamant: “Probably no other aspect of Communism reveals more thoroughly its disrespect for truth and the individuals,” he wrote, “than its resort to these techniques.”

Of course, that incredulity at the possibility of being manipulated has been an omnipresent feature of the last few years.

Amnesty International has been particularly vocal about framing behaviour using the above work, citing Biderman’s “Chart of Coercion” in this 1973 “Report on Torture”.

So I thought: I wonder whether anyone else has drawn this parallel between these techniques and the “measures” instituted as the “response to covid”.

So I searched X, very quickly coming across this post, which contained this image:

A few more searches later I came across this 4-year old video discussing the above in some detail.

One particulary interesting point drawn out in the video is this, from page 38 of the Amnesty report:

The direct effects of biological stress on human pathology have in my view been hugely underappreciated. Denis Rancourt is one of the few serious researchers who have focussed on this phenomenon as a direct cause of illness over the past few years; in this regard I recommend his latest paper:

Consider - in the context of government messaging about the accuracy of testing and the seriousness of the disease - how magnified the biological stress would have been for those who “tested positive”, especially if they had been placed in the “vulnerable” category.

It is worth emphasising at this point that whilst this phenomenon can explain some of the real illnesses suffered during “the pandemic”, that is not to say that other elements did not play a huge role, including:

Misteatment, maltreatment and non-treatment of those with regular respiratory illnesses

Abuse and neglect

Active euthanasia

Data fraud - especially in Bergamo and NYC

Teasing out the relative contributions of all the above is both impossible and fruitless, as they are in any case overlapping concepts. However, what I am sure about though is this.

There was no pandemic of a novel illness caused by a novel virus.

Whatever you’re celebrating over the next few weeks, enjoy.