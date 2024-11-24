Yes, We Believe the Bergamo (Italy) All-Cause Death Curve is Fraudulent
Together with NYC, the Twin Peaks of Data Engineering which drove the pandemic narrative
and I have just published the below article.
Our core thesis is clear:
As well as the NYC spring 2020 death curve looking fraudulent, the one for Bergamo (the early epicentre of the “covid pandemic” in Italy) does too.
Hence the “Twin Peaks” of Data Engineering.
In the article we explain why.
Jessica has comments switched off for non-subscribers (to retain her sanity), but mine are open, so feel free to comment below.
I remember being bemused by the flippant reference by Boris Johnson as to who knows what is happening in Italy. This was his reasoning for us to start doing the bizarre covid rules. I read these articles and thank you for reassuring me that I wasn't wrong to question what was happening, it didn't make sense. One of my sons was quite upset by my reluctance to believe. He has never since acknowledged that it may not have been as he thought.
Very good to see this progress on getting to the bottom of the construction plan for THE two key (and clearly linked) events which were used to spread ‘shock and awe’ on both sides of the Atlantic and condition populations for the next phases of the operation. This now has to get more into the mainstream resistance consciousness. It was the first, and a very essential, data fraud manipulation to create the illusion of a lightening killer pathogen where nothing of the sort existed, not the only data manipulation by far throughout the fake pandemic, but the most essential one of all.