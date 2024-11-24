Wood House 76

Yes, We Believe the Bergamo (Italy) All-Cause Death Curve is Fraudulent

A few people have made us aware that a German analyst named Tom Lausen is saying he believes the spring 2020 Bergamo (Italy) death spike is “faked” (see the thread here). This is akin to, but not exactly to same as, what we have both asserted about New York City curves — and now suspect of other locations, including Bergamo…