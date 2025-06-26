Jonathan’s Substack

Baldmichael
11h

Thanks Jonathan. What does one, say but yes and it is the same Nazi's behind it, that is the inheritors of their creed. The Nazis never went away but moved into the more profitable pharmaceutical industry, much of which is Germanic from which it was essentially founded.

Many Germans went to the USA including Nazis and a majority of pharma companies will be found there, including Pfizer of course. Outside the USA there is a substantial presence in Germany and Switzerland.

As to nurses, I found this link on WordPress where I started blogging in 2020. I did make a comment on the 24th June. It is not up there so may not be approved.

https://relentlessschoolnurse.com/2025/06/10/the-relentless-school-nurse-rfk-jr-fired-the-nations-vaccine-experts-school-nurses-must-not-stay-silent/

And for what it's worth I did this on some news items in The Times which also includes an update on the Assisted Dying bill and the shameful MP's who voted for it.

https://baldmichael.substack.com/p/time-times-and-half-a-time-the-times-85d

Pete Ross
9h

The covid swabs was in reality cytology swabs to scoop up everybody's DNA sequences, and then the Ai Machine crunches all the data.

It's a race to find and manipulate the genes for language acquisition & math & IQ in general.

Lebensborn 2.0

Master Race

Planet of the Apes

