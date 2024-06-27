The events of New York City continue to puzzle.
As several of us wrote for, the data from NYC makes no sense.
As some of you may have seen,has recently received some FOIA responses in respect of the use of refrigerator trucks in NYC. Again, the data doesn’t support the underlying narrative. Read her article below:
Here’s another thing that makes no sense.
Pierre Kory majors on seeing an unending stream of patients with respiratory failure during his time in NYC. Here, for example, he describes it as “tidal waves of people in acute respiratory failure”.
In that article, he makes it plain that many areas did NOT see these surges. In fact, he and others have been asked many times how and why the same pathogen can manifest in such different ways. Not only has this never been answered, there isn’t even a hint of curiosity in looking into other potential factors which could explain such different “pandemic outcomes”.
Anyway, here’s another oddity in the NYC story:
In this fascinating podcast1, Sam Parnia, an intensivist, describes the New York City spring 2020 covid event in some detail.
He describes how many younger people were critically ill, and that nearly EVERY one had renal failure.
So was this a virus which caused renal failure, or respiratory failure? And if both (unlikely - nowhere else reported rows and rows of patients with renal failure), why did one doctor at one place see just one manifestation, and another the other?
I am not sure what is the weirder aspect to this: what actually (is claimed to have) happened, or the fact that rational seasoned professionals can claim it happened without questioning the obvious logical absurdities.
This paucity in logical thinking is something I have observed throughout the entirety of the “covid era”:
We are told that one virus spread around the world causing a pandemic.
However, nobody argues against the proposition that there is a multitude of differences between places in terms of cultures, political, health, and social care systems.
So why aren’t the things which are known to be so different between different places the first variables people look towards to explain differences in “pandemic outcomes”?
Instead they blame it all on the one thing which is meant to be the same (“the virus”).
If we didn't realize it before, we now know that most of the public is terrible at logic. None of this would have happened if the world was full of Mr. Spock's.
Kirk: "Spock! That hospital is full of young people on vents with renal failure. We must do something to stop the spread of that deadly virus!"
Spock: "Illogical captain. That manifestation has been observed nowhere else, not even in the next closest hospital. Therefore nothing is spreading, except perhaps fear, hysteria, and poor medical decisions. Humans are apparently and unfortunately incapable of even the most basic logic. That, captain, is far more likely to lead to your demise than any virus."
Bones: "Don't listen to him Jim! He's not a doctor! I know what I saw in those ICU's! It's the worst virus ever! We have no time to lose Jim. Are you going to listen to this pointy-eared hobgoblin or a Doctor trained in public health for actual humans? Also, I have a new book, and a subscription service that talks about and sells alternative early treatment methods, and I sell supplements to help you prepare for the next pandemic!"
Spock: "My ears are certainly more pointed than yours Dr and while I am thankfully not a human, one doesn't need medical training to understand basic logic. In fact, I would submit that such training impairs logical thinking.'
Bones: "Dammit Jim! I'm a Doctor, not an engineer!"
"Pierre Kory majors on seeing an unending stream of patients with respiratory failure during his time in NYC."
It would be very interesting to hear when the 'respiratory problems' in patients occurred. When were the people affected? Even before admission to the clinic, during the first examinations? Or with the start of the 'covid' protocol? It's the subtleties, the smallest details that really count. And what self-medication did the affected people take beforehand? People who go into hospital with a cold are generally susceptible to panic, to any form of overreaction. Hypochondria was a driver for hysterical excesses. Many have fallen victim to their own fear. And the covid protocol has provided for earliest possible ventilation to "protect the staff". Nowhere was there any mention of necessity, a positive test and the willingness or fear of the patient was supposedly enough to postpone the procedure for invasive ventilation. Apart from greed for profit. Kory must provide answers.