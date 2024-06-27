The events of New York City continue to puzzle.

As several of us wrote for

, the data from NYC makes no sense.

As some of you may have seen,

has recently received some FOIA responses in respect of the use of refrigerator trucks in NYC. Again, the data doesn’t support the underlying narrative. Read her article below:

Here’s another thing that makes no sense.

Pierre Kory majors on seeing an unending stream of patients with respiratory failure during his time in NYC. Here, for example, he describes it as “tidal waves of people in acute respiratory failure”.

In that article, he makes it plain that many areas did NOT see these surges. In fact, he and others have been asked many times how and why the same pathogen can manifest in such different ways. Not only has this never been answered, there isn’t even a hint of curiosity in looking into other potential factors which could explain such different “pandemic outcomes”.

Anyway, here’s another oddity in the NYC story:

In this fascinating podcast, Sam Parnia, an intensivist, describes the New York City spring 2020 covid event in some detail.

He describes how many younger people were critically ill, and that nearly EVERY one had renal failure.

So was this a virus which caused renal failure, or respiratory failure? And if both (unlikely - nowhere else reported rows and rows of patients with renal failure), why did one doctor at one place see just one manifestation, and another the other?

I am not sure what is the weirder aspect to this: what actually (is claimed to have) happened, or the fact that rational seasoned professionals can claim it happened without questioning the obvious logical absurdities.

This paucity in logical thinking is something I have observed throughout the entirety of the “covid era”:

We are told that one virus spread around the world causing a pandemic.

However, nobody argues against the proposition that there is a multitude of differences between places in terms of cultures, political, health, and social care systems.

So why aren’t the things which are known to be so different between different places the first variables people look towards to explain differences in “pandemic outcomes”?

Instead they blame it all on the one thing which is meant to be the same (“the virus”).



