People with counter-establishment views (like ourselves) are used to getting attacked for what we are saying or not saying. It goes with the territory and is like “water off a duck’s back”.

Recently, though, we have been the object of repeated jibes from someone whose views are also counter-establishment - “Dave”, who - we are given to believe - is the first name of the person who runs the substack account “biologyphenom”, dedicated to amplifying the testimony given at the official “Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry”.

Here’s a typical example of such a comment, left under this article of Jonathan’s:

What Dave is complaining about is the failure to adequately mention the evidence given to the Scottish Covid Inquiry, as that would (in his view) once and for all establish that the “pandemic” was actually one comprised of killing off elderly people in hospitals and care homes.

1. The criticism is unfounded.

The first point to make is that neither of us has actually been reticent to mention the Scottish Inquiry:

Click here to see this list of posts in which Jonathan mentions it:

Jessica has mentioned it in ten posts, including one direct cross-post from Biologyphenom’s Substack and a recent article about democidal protocols in the US and UK.

2. The criticism is unfair.

Like all unpaid researchers, we have limited bandwidth, and particular subject matters about which we are passionate. There is no single way of tackling the problem of waking the population toward the truth about “the pandemic.” Different people will be potentially persuadable via different messaging and various “entry points”.

It is incumbent on those who think THEIR message is the most important one to channel that passion into efforts which achieve the most exposure. A joint area of focus for us has been the early events of 2020, with a focus on New York and Bergamo. We do not expect other analysts and advocates to be trumpeting and highlighting our findings at all times. That is our responsibility first and foremost.

As far as we are aware, “Dave” does not consider it his responsibility to ever make any media appearances or speak on any podcasts, and did not speak at the recent “Scottish People's Covid Inquiry” held in Edinburgh, .

So we find it rather irksome that someone who is anonymous and refuses to talk publicly about his own topic publicly criticises others who put their necks on the line in an entirely unpaid capacity.

3. The assertions behind the criticism are faulty anyway.

Dave’s thesis seems to be something like this:

“if only people knew that people were murdered in care homes then we could prove the pandemic was fake, and anyone not screeching that from the rooftops must be covering something up”.

Some points here are worthy of consideration:

People’s state of knowledge about different parts of what is a complex situation is different and evolves at different rates and in different directions at different times, and it is unfair to single out specific people for just not “getting it” in respect of this particular matter and (without more) making accusations - whether veiled or not - that they are involved in some sort of cover-up.

In any event, once accepting that there have been acts constituting euthanasia in Scottish care homes and hospitals, that still leaves a number of questions which needs answering before it can be said that such actions constituted the entire pandemic, most notably what proportion of pandemic-related deaths can be accounted for by this mechanism.

In other words, people could still respond: yes, some people died through that mechanism, but perhaps that was only a proportion of “covid deaths”.

It is important to state clearly here that we are to some extent playing devil’s advocate. We do not believe that we had a pandemic, we don’t believe pandemics are possible, and to the extent that there were extra deaths attributed to “the pandemic” these were caused by democidal policies of various types.

4. Euthanasia is an important part of the story - but it isn’t the whole story.

Whilst the revelation of care home and hospital euthanasia is essential as it constitutes a crime about which people need to become very angry, it is not, in itself, the “gotcha” in respect of the entire pandemic narrative that Dave seems to think it is.

(Notwithstanding that, we can’t deny that the exposure of these crimes might act as a “gateway drug” to pull in some people to question more of the establishment narrative.)

We have shown in numerous ways throughout the past few years that we believe euthanasia in many countries occurred – and have gone so far to call it directed and deliberate on the part of authorities. In fact, the first article we wrote together - published on the HART Group Substack - was about euthanasia. The Scottish Inquiry confirms what many people besides us have asserted: that hospital patients and care home residents were killed and their deaths blamed on “COVID” or being “unprepared” to respond to “COVID.

But exposing that fact doesn’t address a number of other crucial aspects of the staged pandemic, most notably the obvious frauds of The Diamond Princess, Bergamo and NYC, and the origin and coordination of these.

5. The implied “what are you whitewashing?” accusation cuts both ways.

A sole focus on euthanasia in care homes and hospitals as the all-encompassing explanation of “the pandemic” lets a lot of people off the hook - most notably those behind the staging events mentioned above.

It is a simplistic explanation which ultimately serves the interests of those who planned and executed the staged pandemic, transferring blame onto hospitals and care homes without looking at why, by whom, and by what mechanisms those protocols were implemented.

So if we are playing “point the finger” we could just as easily ask Dave:

Why are you whitewashing over the staging of this by blaming it all on care home euthanasia in one country?

But we are not saying that and we support and admire Dave’s tireless advocacy on behalf of his country (and - by extension - many other countries) and the broader effort to expose the COVID scam for what it was, in all of its ugliness.

We wish him the best and will continue to do as we have been - incorporate and make reference to the evidence from the Scottish Inquiry when and where we see fit.