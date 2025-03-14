Jessica just published this:

I agree. What’s more, it does appear that “The Powers That Be” have settled on the fantasy that “the covid virus leaked from a lab and killed millions”, to which it is now adding “but we may never know the exact details”.

There’s certainly very little opposition to this “theory” being promulgated in media, yet I don’t see any evidence that media has suddenly started to take its “fourth estate” role seriously.

It’s not hard to see the attraction to the perpetrators of widespread acceptance of this:

It deflects people from looking too closely at the democide, fraudulent testing and data fraud of the past 5 years - the ingredients used to stage the pandemic

The “unknowable” part discourages people from investing too much in looking at the credibility of the story - it shouts “case closed, find something easier to dig into and complain about”

My issue - as explained before - with widespread acceptance of the “lab-leak” falsehood is that it leaves the door open to reruns, as it is now clear that all that is needed to set the world alight again with a new pandemic (which we are told is “inevitable”) is a rumour, a test, and a sprinkling of data fraud in strategic locations.

In fact, true believers in this appear to be actively enabling that right now: