Jessica Hockett can't accept that "The World May Never Know' When it Comes to the COVID-19 Event", and nor can I.
Jessica just published this:
I agree. What’s more, it does appear that “The Powers That Be” have settled on the fantasy that “the covid virus leaked from a lab and killed millions”, to which it is now adding “but we may never know the exact details”.
There’s certainly very little opposition to this “theory” being promulgated in media, yet I don’t see any evidence that media has suddenly started to take its “fourth estate” role seriously.
It’s not hard to see the attraction to the perpetrators of widespread acceptance of this:
It deflects people from looking too closely at the democide, fraudulent testing and data fraud of the past 5 years - the ingredients used to stage the pandemic
The “unknowable” part discourages people from investing too much in looking at the credibility of the story - it shouts “case closed, find something easier to dig into and complain about”
My issue - as explained before - with widespread acceptance of the “lab-leak” falsehood is that it leaves the door open to reruns, as it is now clear that all that is needed to set the world alight again with a new pandemic (which we are told is “inevitable”) is a rumour, a test, and a sprinkling of data fraud in strategic locations.
In fact, true believers in this appear to be actively enabling that right now:
"...the democide, fraudulent testing and data fraud of the past 5 years - the ingredients used to stage the pandemic."
This is the real story!!!
And you know what this means?
It means there is NO VALID CONSENT for all the COVID-19 vaccinations, because everyone has been lied to about the purported dangers of 'the novel virus', and everyone has been coerced, with many even MANDATED, to submit to the injections.
And with many being punished if they refused to 'consent' to the vaccinations - as happened in Australia with 'No Jab, No Job' to 'No Jab, No Life'.
The elephant in the room continues to be ignored...
There is no valid voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination.
Who is going to bear responsibility for this assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity?
These dunces don't represent us, even if they sometimes helped us.
It's fine that a lot of people still believe the fairy tale.
The truth is plain to see. People aren't interested in the solutions to this imaginary problem. They have a hard enough time getting by.
Berenson is a dinosaur.