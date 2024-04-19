This is a barely believable story from North Carolina. A 14-year old child went to a free “clinic” for a covid test, which he’d been forced to do to return to football practice.1 Instead of receiving a test, he was vaccinated (for “covid”) against his wishes and without either his own or his parents’ consent.
A slam-dunk for the finding in court of a wide variety of misdemeanours, you’d have thought.
Nope, not in 2024, and not even in the USA, formerly known (by some) as The Land of the Free.
The Court of Appeal found that the PREP Act was so broad in its granting of immunity to “Covered Persons”2 that it “preempted” state laws requiring informed consent, and neither the clinic nor the local Board of Education were liable3.
So essentially:
The PREP Act Extends to Allowing Forced Vaccination
One of the features of the past few years has been for nonsensical rules and laws to override common-sense. This is, of course, the danger of overly bureaucratc systems. Each constituent cog happily plays its part in isolation of the others, and too distantly from the effects of the system as a whole to see the harms being perpetrated or their own part in them. Nobody takes responsibility, and such systems rapidly lose their humanity4.
Hannah Arendt coined the phrase the Banality of Evil in the book she wrote after watching the Eichmann trial and being struck by how “normal” the man who had perpetrated such evils appeared, an observation which seems particularly apt for these times.
Worrying though the current situation is, there seems no reason to doubt that it could get worse still.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
George Santayana, The Life of Reason, 1905
Having to have a swab stuck up the nose and throat to participate in normal life was also an egregious requirement.
The court: Wisely or not, the plain language of the PREP Act includes claims of battery and violations of state constitutional rights within the scope of its immunity, and it therefore shields Defendants from liability for Plaintiffs’ claims.
The PREP Act has a broad provision preempting state law that provides that no state law may be in effect that conflicts with the PREP Act
This is not to excuse the industry which deliberately lobbied for this legislation (PREP Act), and which has used it unethically in pursuit of profit, wilfuly blind to the harms caused.
Physical assault - to cause physical harm or unwanted physical contact to another person. Once upon a time this was illegal but apparently in 2024 if under the guise of "vaccination" all bets are off. You would need eyes in the back of your head if attending any clinic or hospital and you were identified as "unvaccinated".
It's ALL captured. Peaceful revolution is the ONLY way out. Luckily the US are still armed so have much more power than those if us in Europe!