This is a barely believable story from North Carolina. A 14-year old child went to a free “clinic” for a covid test, which he’d been forced to do to return to football practice. Instead of receiving a test, he was vaccinated (for “covid”) against his wishes and without either his own or his parents’ consent.

A slam-dunk for the finding in court of a wide variety of misdemeanours, you’d have thought.

Nope, not in 2024, and not even in the USA, formerly known (by some) as The Land of the Free.

The Court of Appeal found that the PREP Act was so broad in its granting of immunity to “Covered Persons” that it “preempted” state laws requiring informed consent, and neither the clinic nor the local Board of Education were liable.

So essentially:

The PREP Act Extends to Allowing Forced Vaccination

One of the features of the past few years has been for nonsensical rules and laws to override common-sense. This is, of course, the danger of overly bureaucratc systems. Each constituent cog happily plays its part in isolation of the others, and too distantly from the effects of the system as a whole to see the harms being perpetrated or their own part in them. Nobody takes responsibility, and such systems rapidly lose their humanity.

Hannah Arendt coined the phrase the Banality of Evil in the book she wrote after watching the Eichmann trial and being struck by how “normal” the man who had perpetrated such evils appeared, an observation which seems particularly apt for these times.

Worrying though the current situation is, there seems no reason to doubt that it could get worse still.

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

George Santayana, The Life of Reason, 1905