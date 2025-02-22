An anaesthesiologist who tweets by the name dryostradamus had some interesting things to say this week.

On Wednesday evening (assuming he’s in the USA) he said:

Note the “there’s no fucking way long covid is caused by the vaccine”.

But after a few pointed questions asking why he was talking about getting a “pure vaccine group” from the sample of a study he was involved in, he moves (in less than a day) to:

“We had to take the vax injured out of the paper to get it through peer review”

Here’s the mention of the final peer-reviewed version:

You can find the preprint here and the peer-revierwed version in Nature here.

Now, whilst I think his reasoning by which he semantically distinguishes “long covid” (which I don’t think exists as a distinct entity in the unvaccinated) from “long vax” is plainly ridiculous, and the AI-driven cytokine analysis technique described in his paper is an example of an over-hyped technology seeking a use, I did find his comments about journals and peer review notable.

Later, he fleshed out how it works:

