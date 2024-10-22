As yet, we are no clearer to finding out the answer to the below question I posed (though there are a number of obvious candidates).

We may not be in a position to unravel the power structures pulling the strings of medical regulators, but what about scientific publishing?

As Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson noted in the below piece the pharmaceutical industry is providing significant funding to scientific / medical journal peer reviewers - who are meant to be independent.

As they stated:

Between 2020 and 2022, 1155/1962 peer reviewers (59%) received at least one industry payment. More than half (54%) accepted general payments, while 32% received research payments. Between 2020 and 2022, reviewers received over $1.2 billion in industry payments, including $1 billion to individuals or their institutions. Over the three years, the median general payment was $7,614.

That’s a lot of money, which buys a lot of influence.

Update:

This article (linked by the below comment) - by Richard Smith, former editor of the BMJ - is well worth a read.





