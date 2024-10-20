By reading the below article, I have been directed to go down a new line of enquiry with respect to the power structures which initiated and / or maintained the staged pandemic.

For quite some time I have been writing and speaking about the witch hunts conducted by the Medical Council of New Zealand against good doctors who spoke out against their upending of foundational medical principles — principles such as informed consent, which they strongly promoted but hypocritically disavowed. I and other colleagues have exposed their connection to the Federation of State Medical Boards and its international arm, the International Association of Medical Regulatory Agencies, which appears to be pulling strings across the globe to extirpate ANY challenge to their inconceivably dangerous policies, such as actively working to prohibit early treatment and to push the covid jab as if it were a panacea.

The article goes on to cite testimony given at a High Court hearing by an (as yet unnamed) former board member of the NZ Medical Council.

So what about the Federation of State Medical Boards and its international arm, the International Association of Medical Regulatory Agencies?

