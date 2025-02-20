It’s easy to forget the absurd propaganda to which we were subject in the early days of the staged pandemic.

On a meeting with some PANDA colleagues today, the subject of the “falling man in China video” came up. I had to admit I had not seen this before, so went in search of it. It was easily found embedded into this Daily Mail article dated 24 Jan 2020.

You can click on the picture below to go to the article, and I’ve also inserted a PDF underneath.

PDF below, and I have also inserted the text into a footnote:

Several videos are embedded within the article, and I have screen-captured them for posterity.

This 1-min video is a compendium of collapsing people (including “falling man”) - make sure your sound is on so you don’t miss the scary soundscape the creators have added:

I can certainly see why people remember “falling man” - it’s possibly the funniest part of the above video, and I have extracted it below. It features a man who “collapses” (well, sort of dives forward actually) and manages to put his hands out to break his fall, before several stooges waiting in the wings run out and “rescue” him.

This video shows a team in Hazmat suits coming to the aid of a man who collapsed, but didn’t use his hands to break his fall, judging by the bloody face:

Who knows, maybe he received a boost to his Social Credit rating for the extra realism injected into his performance.

Now, to the Daily Mail’s credit, they don’t make any assumption regarding the authenticity of these videos, but the main points I would make are these; since these are so obviously fake - and appeared even more obviously fake as time went on - how come nobody asked any questions about these, such as:

Who made them?

Under whose command?

To serve what purpose?

If these were fake, what else about the “pandemic” may have been staged?

What does this say about any of the information coming out of China?

What does the failure to admit they were fake or investigate their source and function say about Western attitudes and / or involvement?

As with the “Dancing Nurses Videos”, the whole episode raises many thorny questions:

Update:

Susan makes a good point in the comments - the above videos were shared and promoted widely as illustration of how serious “covid” was, yet videos of athletes, actors or others collapsing from suspected vaccine injuries were suppressed or ridiculed as fake.