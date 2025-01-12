In August I published the below, citing the Royal College of Nursing and The Solicitors Regulation Authority as examples.

Today, I heard about another: The Royal College of General Practitioners.

Us For Them’s tweet reads as follows:

The ubiquity of conflicts of interest across the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is plain to see when the Royal College of GPs doesn't even attempt to deny that it had a conflict, or that it failed to declare it. ABPI figures in fact indicate that between 2020 and 2023 the RCGP received more than £500k from Pfizer. Having failed to disclose that it had a financial relationship with Pfizer, @rcgp gave unequivocal, supposedly independent, advice and encouragement for the CMOs to deploy Pfizer's product to children across the UK: "The Royal College of General Practitioners have consulted widely across GPs, and there is a strong consensus in favour of vaccinating 12-15s". (The only vaccine on offer to 12-15s at that time, was Pfizer's.) Whatever these organisations may say about sponsorship policies, independence, percentages of income, contractual agreements... when someone gives you half a million pounds your objectivity and independence is impaired.

Of course, as my friend and colleague Ros Jones reminded me in private chat, that wasn’t the only conflict of interest at play here.

The meeting described above - which, according to the official record of the meeting was to enable “the CMOs to obtain advice from public health experts as well as the leaders of the relevant Royal Colleges” - was held on 7 September 2021.

(The CMO announcement on children’s vaccines came 6 days later. It’s worth remembering that the JCVI had decided a few days earlier NOT to recommend the jabs for healthy 12 to 15 year olds, but it seems that the politicians then strong-armed the CMOs into making sure a different outcome came to pass.)

But as evidenced by the below document dated 13 August 2021, extra payments for vaccinating 10-15 year olds (£10 per jab, on top of the £12.58 for adults) had already been negotiated, as the roll-out had already commenced for those deemed “vulnerable”.

This direct financial interest in hugely widening eligibility for the jabs was a much more egregious conflict of interest than the one above, the excuse given for which is not relevant to this.

There were approximately 3.2m 12-15 year olds in the UK in 2021, so this meeting was worth over £140m to the UK’s GPs.

That sounds like a pretty ginormous conflict of interest to me.

(Updated soon after publishing as I realised the £60m headline figure on my original version only accounted for the £10 supplement, whereas GPs would have received that PLUS the £12.58 per jab.)