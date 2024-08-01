I spotted the below image tweeted here.

Surely such a (self-regarding) liberal enlightened nation which (so they claim) respects the rights of the individual so highly could not stoop this low, I thought.

So I checked it out. This is the doc, downloadable from here or from the PDF under the pic.

Interim Nz Pandemic Plan V2 2.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Go to page 125 as numbered in the bottom right hand corner (page 133 of the PDF), and it’s all there in black and white:

If anyone can think of any reasons why such things will be limited to this tiny country, I am all ears.

Till then, this just goes to show they’re not giving up, and nor should we.