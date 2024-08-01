NZ Government propose legalising the use of force to vaccinate.
One of those "surely not" things, which turns out to be true.
I spotted the below image tweeted here.
Surely such a (self-regarding) liberal enlightened nation which (so they claim) respects the rights of the individual so highly could not stoop this low, I thought.
So I checked it out. This is the doc, downloadable from here or from the PDF under the pic.
Go to page 125 as numbered in the bottom right hand corner (page 133 of the PDF), and it’s all there in black and white:
If anyone can think of any reasons why such things will be limited to this tiny country, I am all ears.
Till then, this just goes to show they’re not giving up, and nor should we.
This is already legislated in the Western Australian Biosecurity Act/Pandemic legislation or whatever they call it and they slid this through with virtually nobody knowing back around 2016 from memory. The planning has been going on for decades…
I remember seeing something similar for Western Australia - where police could forcibly enter a home and forcibly vaccinate someone. We all need to remain awake and prepared to defend our rights. I refuse to take another experimental ‘vaccine’ after being injured by Pfizer, dose 2, and still suffering ongoing problems.