Nature embarrasses itself with this utter BS published in "Scientific Reports".
...along with anyone who cites it as evidence that "SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon"
This morning I saw the latest article from Jessica Rose:
In this piece. Jessica cites this paper in Scientific Reports (one of the journals published by Nature) as evidence that “covid” causes neurological changes:
My note about this (also added as a comment under the article) reads as follows:
I don’t think it is necessary to add anything to that here.
Of course, this is just the latest in a now extensive collection of low-quality uncontrolled observational “studies” suggesting that “spike protein from the virus is equivalent to the vaccine” (or similar), a notion which I regard as total nonsense (not least because I don’t believe there was a novel virus in circulation).
I wrote about that over a year ago (in an article co-authored with):
(Since the above article was published, much more has been written by many authors on myriad mechanisms by which the LNP / mRNA injections might mediate harm.)
I do understand that some people might genuinely believe in this equivalance, but I also believe that - for reasons I have stated in the article above and elsewhere - it suits the powers that be that people fall for this narrative1. Hence my default assumption must be that there are forces out there encouraging and maintaining this deception.
The question is: who are they?
By “this narrative” I mean the deception that goes something like this:
”Since harms from “viral spike” are the same as those from “vaccine spike”, and it’s “spike” which is the harmful thing about both the “virus” and the vaccine, we can’t separate harms from “covid” from those caused by the vaccines. Any harms from the vaccines might have also been caused by “the virus”, even asymptomatically”.
Science publishing has nothing to do with science. I am trying to make people aware but honestly I am tired because they don't care .....
https://genuineprospect.com/2024/02/07/whats-wrong-with-science-and-peer-review/
Truth if if we don't kill the "snake" we will continue to suffer from its poison.
It's a way of coopting the Covid opposition, and it has worked, as the case you cite shows. This "SARS Spike thing they made". Who made? Endorsing the scary lab-leaked virus theory has become the ticket to remaining part of the Twitter-approved opposition which likes to think that it now has influence in Washington.
So much influence that it even managed to get a myocarditis warning "added" to the C-19 vaccines that was already there in 2021! https://x.com/EdV1694/status/1945122544446521359 In fact, the 2021 warning was less ambiguous. It did not attempt to minimize the risk like the current, supposedly heroic FDA does.
The issue is not whether "something" was circulating or not. There is always something circulating anyway. The issue is whether the something circulating that the PCRs were picking up had any connection to a novel disease, and, as you know, the PCRs in question -- whose very packaging indicated they were not suitable for diagnostic purposes! -- could never do that. We need to get back to the PCRs. But the Twitter-approved opposition will not talk about them at all.