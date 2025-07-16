This morning I saw the latest article from Jessica Rose:

In this piece. Jessica cites this paper in Scientific Reports (one of the journals published by Nature) as evidence that “covid” causes neurological changes:

My note about this (also added as a comment under the article) reads as follows:

I don’t think it is necessary to add anything to that here.

Of course, this is just the latest in a now extensive collection of low-quality uncontrolled observational “studies” suggesting that “spike protein from the virus is equivalent to the vaccine” (or similar), a notion which I regard as total nonsense (not least because I don’t believe there was a novel virus in circulation).

I wrote about that over a year ago (in an article co-authored with

):

(Since the above article was published, much more has been written by many authors on myriad mechanisms by which the LNP / mRNA injections might mediate harm.)

I do understand that some people might genuinely believe in this equivalance, but I also believe that - for reasons I have stated in the article above and elsewhere - it suits the powers that be that people fall for this narrative. Hence my default assumption must be that there are forces out there encouraging and maintaining this deception.