Last week the US podcaster Tom Woods was kind enough to have me on his show. Tom contacted me having read my piece on asking for my signature to be removed from the Great Barrington Declaration.
We talked for nearly an hour, the discussion being centred around the question “was there a pandemic”.
Here’s Tom’s tweet promoting the recording, the link to which you can find in the tweet (click on the picture) or here:
(The Spotify version can be found here, and Apple podcast here.)
There was insufficient time to cover a number of key aspects of the story I would have discussed had we had longer, the most important of which are listed below with some recommended further reading:
Flu didn’t disappear through a biological phenomenon such as “viral interference”, but rather via “human interference” (changes in testing) - see the articles here (some of which I co-authored). This short piece of mine explains the central importance of the disappearing flu story to the pandemic narrative.
The PCR tests as rolled out and interpreted (used to drive the pandemic narrative) are basically rubbish, show cross-reactivity with other viruses, have an unacceptably high false positive rate, and are meaningless in isolation of clinical evaluation. See the articles here, some of which I co-authored.
During the covid years, but especially in its early phases, protocols which essentially amounted to euthanasia were responsible for many uneccessary or premature deaths, all of which were subsequently labeled as covid; these then fed into the perceived lethality and subsequent fear narrative. See here for my compilation of many pieces of evidence in relation to this.
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Hi! I already had the pleasure (bad news aside, of course) of listening to excellent this interview on Tom's podcast and have become a new subscriber of yours. Thank you for work and integrity.
Anyone who sees the Covid-19 story through the lens of health, safety and science will never understand what happened and what is currently happening in geopolitical affairs. Looked at through the lens of money, power, control, and wealth transfer, however, then all of it makes perfect sense.
The Covid-19 Operation and the consequent response was the circuit breaker for a broader agenda for economic restructuring, often referred to as the "Great Reset", which includes SDG's and a fast forward to the broader goals Agenda 2030. This restructuring aims to further consolidate wealth and power in the hands of global elites while fundamentally altering social and economic systems.
COVID-19 was the catalyst for a takeover of global governance, as they are attempting to proceed with the SDG's and Agenda 2030. Without this very contrived and carefully orchestrated staged crisis the goals of the United Nations and their rich counterparts would have had a much more difficult time getting people to get on board with their globalist agendas.
The coordinated response to the pandemic exemplifies how the interconnected interests of NATO, BIS, Wall St., Bank of London, the IMF, the UN, and the World Bank can mobilize resources and influence public policy on an unprecedented scale. Under the pretense of public health, these elites were able to implement measures that not only controlled populations but also furthered their agendas.
The coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic reveals the depths of their control, illuminating the ways in which the rich conspire to manipulate governments and public policy to fulfill their grand designs.