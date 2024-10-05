Last week the US podcaster Tom Woods was kind enough to have me on his show. Tom contacted me having read my piece on asking for my signature to be removed from the Great Barrington Declaration.

We talked for nearly an hour, the discussion being centred around the question “was there a pandemic”.

Here’s Tom’s tweet promoting the recording, the link to which you can find in the tweet (click on the picture) or here:

(The Spotify version can be found here, and Apple podcast here.)

There was insufficient time to cover a number of key aspects of the story I would have discussed had we had longer, the most important of which are listed below with some recommended further reading: