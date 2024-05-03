This is a very brief post, intended to raise awareness of the Scottish Covid Inquiry. Despite this now having been ongoing for months, hardly anyone outside the “sceptical” community knows anything about it.

Dave, who writes this substack and can also be found here on X - has been regularly posting updates on both platforms.

Some of what is being said at the Scottish Inquiry has never been said before in any “official” forum.

Please do subscribe to his substack to see regular updates.

The tone of this Inquiry has been quite different to the London counterpart.

In London, the witnesses and terms of reference are being curated carefully. The barrister in charge is quite the opposite to a “ruthless fact-finder” as described in this ludicrous Guardian article. The entire process is being set up as a whitewash, the emphasis being very much (so far) on whether “the government locked down soon enough”, or whether there was “adequate PPE available”.

Anyone who has read any of my material will know that I regard these themes as utter irrelevances to cover up for the fact that “through their ruinous policies, governments killed a load of mainly elderly people, and there was no pandemic”.

In Scotland, there has so far been no holding back on hearing testimony over the core elements of the scam:

Iatrogenic harms wrought on elderly people

Massive over-attribution of deaths as “covid” deaths through official changes to certification policy

The latest sessions have been about care homes. They are distressing to watch, but it is essential that people do so, and spread the word. See here and the tweet which follows that to see a brief compilation of the evidence given so far in respect of care homes.

Points covered include these: