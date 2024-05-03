Testimony at the official Scottish Covid Inquiry ought to be causing outrage..
...but mainstream media is basically ignoring it.
This is a very brief post, intended to raise awareness of the Scottish Covid Inquiry. Despite this now having been ongoing for months, hardly anyone outside the “sceptical” community knows anything about it.
Dave, who writes this substack and can also be found here on X - has been regularly posting updates on both platforms.
Some of what is being said at the Scottish Inquiry has never been said before in any “official” forum.
The tone of this Inquiry has been quite different to the London counterpart.
In London, the witnesses and terms of reference are being curated carefully. The barrister in charge is quite the opposite to a “ruthless fact-finder” as described in this ludicrous Guardian article. The entire process is being set up as a whitewash, the emphasis being very much (so far) on whether “the government locked down soon enough”, or whether there was “adequate PPE available”.
Anyone who has read any of my material will know that I regard these themes as utter irrelevances to cover up for the fact that “through their ruinous policies, governments killed a load of mainly elderly people, and there was no pandemic”.
In Scotland, there has so far been no holding back on hearing testimony over the core elements of the scam:
Iatrogenic harms wrought on elderly people
Massive over-attribution of deaths as “covid” deaths through official changes to certification policy
The latest sessions have been about care homes. They are distressing to watch, but it is essential that people do so, and spread the word. See here and the tweet which follows that to see a brief compilation of the evidence given so far in respect of care homes.
Points covered include these:
Pressure was put on people to agree to do not resuscitate orders.
People were treated as if a DNR was in place regardless of whether it was.
Residents neglected and left to starve or become dehydrated.
Residents not allowed to leave their care home for a year.
Relatives concluded HCWs were lying to them.
End of life medication was widely used - midazolam + “other drugs”.
Elderly “stuck in room for 45 days”.
Some relatives felt their parents were being treated like zoo animals.
Common sense went out of the window and everyone just did as they were instructed.
So hysterical were some care homes that possessions were burned after death.
Families doubted the truth about cause of death was being given; the “usual process for certification of death was departed from”.
Inappropriate, absent or delayed medical attention was given.
Welfare attorney’s views not listened to when it came to medical treatment.
Inadequate staffing resulting in relatives suffering.
Relatives efforts to contact loved ones were thwarted with a variety of excuses over days or weeks.
Management told staff not to share what was going on with outside world.
Significant deterioration observed by many relatives which had nothing to do with covid-19.
When questions were asked, relatives fobbed off.
Care plans were not able to be checked by relatives.
When records were asked for they were often missing or incomplete.
Relatives’ wishes about medical treatment ignored or overridden.
Many relatives never saw their loved ones again after lockdown began.
Some were denied right to visit at end of life, and if it was, it sometimes was just person only allowed.
Some residents died alone.
I work as a Paramedic and easily 50-75% of our callouts, prior to covid were to care homes. The truth is that the elderly are well served by the NHS, trundling in and out of hospital to have their chronic minor and major illnesses treated. We actually joke that an old person only has to cough and an Ambulance is called. That stopped overnight in early 2020 and I believe I only visited one or two until the end of the year. The reason was because the usually incessant calls had dried up to a trickle through fear of Covid. The care staff, relatives and patients didn’t want to go to hospital for fear of catching covid and the GP’s were refused to attend also from fear of Covid. The care homes had become leper colonies. What I believe was happening was that simple easily treated conditions, such as chest infections, were being neglected and allowed to fester into serious conditions like Sepsis. At this point, and with the patients struggling, the care staff and relatives were pleading with the GP’s to “do something!” and the GP’s were (remotely) prescribing Midazolam and Morphine to ‘calm’ the patients and suppress the most distressing symptoms, such as severe breathing difficulties. The care staff were being authorised by the GP’s to administer these medications and save the GP’s attending. This sedation unfortunately, once again, was what actually tipped these patients over the edge and killed them. The doctor would then write Covid on the death certificate.
What's more disturbing (and in some ways revealing) than the MSM ignoring this, as one would expect, is the fact that the vast majority of the primary "health freedom movement" media outlets are ignoring it as well.
The fact of the matter is that the "official" counter narrative to the "Covid" crimes also serves to cover up the "Covid" crimes.
And this takes us directly to the likes of CHD and RFK as well as the folks at FLCCC, Wellness Company, P Kory, P McCullough, T Lawrie, B Weinstein, Kirsch, R Cole, J Rose and too many others to name here.
They know this story is out there, it has been brought to their attention on multiple occasions, and have purposefully kept it off their pages and off their sites.
These first-hand testimonials (and so much other concrete evidence) lay waste to the conceits and conjectures of the foundational precepts of the "acceptable" dissent not least of which is the fantastical Wuhan Cover Up which is itself a cover story for what actually happened.
Quite simply the mass death that did occur in Spring 2020 had nothing to do with any natural or synthetic biological creation and all to do with very human and devious administrative slaughter.