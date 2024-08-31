mRNA truth may be emerging in Japan
Cultural differences may mean the catastrophe plays out rather differently to what is happening in the West.
One really notable thing about the country is that it seems to eschew global groupthink, is fiercely proud of its own cultural values, and (as far as I can discern) its public servants actually appear willing to serve the people.
So one could imagine that the catastrophic mRNA “covid vaccine” rollout might play out rather differently there to what is happening currently in the Western world, which is denial, censorship and doubling-down.
I have already written a few articles about Japan - one for my own substack (see below) and one for(linked within the below).
Mainstream broadcast media in Japan now appears open to talking about mRNA harms. Click on the picture below to go to a 2-minute video - with subtitles - of a recently aired TV programme.
And here’s a fuller write-up of the feature on Aussie17’s substack:
As is often the case, the comments underneath are extremely interesting. This one points out how big a deal this could be. The equivalent in my country (the UK) to the broadcaster, NHK, would be the BBC, not an easily-maligned channel such as GB News.
That substack article also states that
Two days following the national broadcast, Japan’s Health Minister, Keizō Takemi, made an unexpected statement: "Regarding whether health damage from the COVID-19 vaccine constitutes drug-induced injury, our response at this point is that we would like to refrain from commenting."
It looks like they are no longer saying that it is 100% safe and effective!
So, keep your eyes on Japan.
