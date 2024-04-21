A year or so ago I wrote the followng for HART, describing the 3 tragic acts of Japan’s experience with the covid vaccinations gene therapy injections, these being:

Act 1: Japan’s “mysterious” low covid death rate

Act 2: Japan’s “success” in overcoming “vaccine hesitancy”

Act 3: A plethora of infections as natural immunity appears to have been damaged by the injections

Well now there’s an Act 4: concerning rises in some cancers, dating from the vaccine rollout.

These have been raised in several published papers, most recently this one published earlier this month.

For those who think it is important, this paper is “peer-reviewed”.

Here’s the abstract:

If you want an even more condensed summary, here it is (words lifted verbatim from the discussion section):

Findings in 2020, during the first year of the pandemic.

Mortality from all cancers did not increase in 2020.

Findings in 2021 and 2022, the second and third years of the pandemic.

The statistical findings on cancer deaths in 2021-2022 can be summarized as follows.

All cancer deaths: A statistically significant excess emerged in 2021 and increased further in 2022.

In addition, significant excess monthly mortality was observed after August 2021, whereas mass vaccination of the general population began around April 2021.

John Campbell has summarised this paper in this video:

I can also recommend these 2 substack articles delving further into the paper:

This from Guy Gin :

This commentary from

:

Now, obviously the vaxaholics will scream “correlation does not equal causation”. But what such correlation does do is raise a hypothesis of causation, which it is up to those advocating for these injections to disprove.

This could quite easily be tested by releasing detailed population-level data properly and transparently categorised by vaccination status.

Such data has not been made available anywhere in the world.