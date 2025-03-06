and I recently put out a brief post bemoaning the fear-mongering (around “Gain of Function” research) on show by some self-declared “medical freedom” advocates:

It’s getting worse….

Here’s the latest from the McCullough Foundation:

This piece - citing this PCR-based study published in Nature - includes all the buzzwords with which we are now familiar:

serial passage

suspected lab-derived strain

unprecedented

Mammal-to-Mammal Transmission

highly adapted

the need for rigorous investigation into the potential lab origins and spread of this highly adapted strain

Proactive measures are indicated to protect dairy and cattle frontline workers and minimize the risk of human infections, which could drive mutations that enhance the virus's adaptation to humans

At least the comments - in the main - seem to call this nonsense out for what it is.

My personal favourite (so far):