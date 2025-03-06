McCullough's crew continue their sustained fear-mongering over "Gain of function" research.
The dangers of allowing the nonsensical "novel GoF virus" trope to survive are being laid bare.
It’s getting worse….
Here’s the latest from the McCullough Foundation:
This piece - citing this PCR-based study published in Nature - includes all the buzzwords with which we are now familiar:
serial passage
suspected lab-derived strain
unprecedented
Mammal-to-Mammal Transmission
highly adapted
the need for rigorous investigation into the potential lab origins and spread of this highly adapted strain
Proactive measures are indicated to protect dairy and cattle frontline workers and minimize the risk of human infections, which could drive mutations that enhance the virus's adaptation to humans
At least the comments - in the main - seem to call this nonsense out for what it is.
My personal favourite (so far):
My favorite parts of Covid:
The Doctors
Of The Medical Freedom Movement
Are Fighting For Their Reputations.
They’re Not Fighting For The Truth.
They Can’t. Because The Truth
Will Destroy Their Profession
And Consequently Their Reputations.
McCullough was also pushing statins as good to prevent dementia by linking a bullshit study 😂.
But then, cardiologists that push pills are just bringing repeat customers.
(Statins at the top of the post)
