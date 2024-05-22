Peter McCullough published this rather extraordinary piece earlier today.
After expressing surprise than anyone would downplay warnings from Jeremy Farra over H5N1 - he is after all Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization1 - Peter goes on to drone on about “lab-leak”, “gain of function” bla bla, before his coup de grace:
For the pundits, we are calling this crisis before it happens and have been giving practical recommendations so people around the world can protect themselves, particularly farm workers. That’s not “fear-porn” that’s responsible pandemic preparedness.
See how this works yet?
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
My bold. In the article, Peter wrote: “One has to wonder why anyone would downplay strong messaging coming from Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization.”
It must be remarkable to have to dance along all these half-truths. He seems to be trying to say it is a fake pandemic scare that we need to take real precautions for? Even though there is no evidence of any dangers to humans you should prepare by buying kits with drugs like tamiflu that have literally no evidence of benefit and lots of evidence of harms? Let alone the impossibility of there being any evidence of efficacy against a virus that doesn't actually exist yet except in the fevered wishes of biodefense mafia insiders? It must be tough to be a doctor.
"Peter McCullough published this rather extraordinary piece"
Your too kind.
His brain has been eaten by the covid meme...
I have to admit I went down the rabbit hole of lab leak hand waving distractions...
I was wrong big time..