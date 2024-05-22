Peter McCullough published this rather extraordinary piece earlier today.

After expressing surprise than anyone would downplay warnings from Jeremy Farra over H5N1 - he is after all Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization - Peter goes on to drone on about “lab-leak”, “gain of function” bla bla, before his coup de grace:

For the pundits, we are calling this crisis before it happens and have been giving practical recommendations so people around the world can protect themselves, particularly farm workers. That’s not “fear-porn” that’s responsible pandemic preparedness.

See how this works yet?