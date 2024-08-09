The New England Journal of Medicine published this “opinion piece” by Bill Gates on 28 Feb 2020.

It's worth reading in full, while bearing in mind that there had been <70 deaths attributed to covid outside China at that time. The article is basically a begging bowl to fund a huge expansion of pandemic preparedness.

He ends this with:

There is no time to waste.

Given that literally anyone questioning any of the establishment pandemic narrative was met with “what are you, a doctor, epidemiologist, virologist etc?” it is ironic that the NEJM published this opinion piece from Mr Gates, who is none of these things.

Anyway, wind the clock back just a matter of a couple of months and we see that our pandemic expert investor in vaccines tweeted this:

Just to reiterate:

On 19 Dec 2019 Gates opined that he was excited about what 2020 could mean for one of the best buys in global health: vaccines.

I am sure this is just a coincidence. What a guy. What a visionary.