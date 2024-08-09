The New England Journal of Medicine published this “opinion piece” by Bill Gates on 28 Feb 2020.
It’s worth reading in full, while bearing in mind that there had been <70 deaths attributed to covid1 outside China at that time. The article is basically a begging bowl to fund a huge expansion of pandemic preparedness.
He ends this with:
There is no time to waste.
Given that literally anyone questioning any of the establishment pandemic narrative was met with “what are you, a doctor, epidemiologist, virologist etc?” it is ironic that the NEJM published this opinion piece from Mr Gates, who is none of these things2.
Anyway, wind the clock back just a matter of a couple of months and we see that our
pandemic expert investor in vaccines tweeted this:
Just to reiterate:
On 19 Dec 2019 Gates opined that he was excited about what 2020 could mean for one of the best buys in global health: vaccines.
I am sure this is just a coincidence. What a guy. What a visionary.
Not that I am making a plea for credentialism which, as the last few years have illustrated, is hugely overrated - certainly insofar as it seems disconnected to the capacity for critical thinking.
Very difficult to find now but if you've ever seen this 'excerpts from two hours of videotaped testimony shown today (1999) in United States District Court during antitrust proceedings against the Microsoft Corporation. David Boies, a trial lawyer for the Justice Department, questioned the chairman and chief executive of the company, William H. Gates'. After watching this you will understand that Gates was never to be trusted. Following the antitrust action he took a leaf from the Rockefeller play book, set up a philanthropic foundation and swapped his tie for a nice sweater. And the rest, as they say, is history.
I remain amazed at the transparency with which Gates pimps vaccines and uses his connections with government actors to get them mandated, while simultaneously investing in and massively profiting from, wait for it, vaccines. We live in a time where, apparently, having a conflict of interest is no cause for concern. The Great Covid Dumpster Fire provided many such examples, but they were (and are) far from the only ones.