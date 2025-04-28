Jonathan’s Substack

Jonathan’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
monyka's avatar
monyka
16h

AND had resident return last week after sent to ER for eval for possible UTI, had diarrhea. WT ACTUAL FUCK still testing WITH NO SYMPTOMS!! triggered a "covid protocol" at the nursing home. About to report this fucking place for MEDICARE FRAUD for unnecessary testing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoffrey Bastin's avatar
Geoffrey Bastin
14h

There never was or is today a genuine test for any of the coronaviruses and the use of the PCR test was always a fraud as confirmed by the inventor and Nobel prize winner Dr Kary Mullis.

The most senior doctor at Berlins Charity Hospital, Dr Drosden agreed until the WHO decided to encourage him to change his mind and say that the polymerase chain reaction was suitable. PCR is used and is only suitable for DNA analysis and cannot be used for any viral search.

To add to the fraud the other test using the Natural Flow test was equally misleading giving the impression that infection was present. But the question remains why were we all looking for such a minor infection that if caught gave the recipient a 98.88% chance of survival?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jonathan Engler and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Engler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture