All major nations push the annual flu jab. Like many of you, I now regard this as a complete scam. To be frank, the signs of that were always there: after all, this is a product to which they apply this win-win logic:

After a “light flu season” they say “great, flu jab worked”

After a “heavy flu season”, they shrug and say “darn, we predicted the wrong strain”

If anyone reading this hasn’t worked out by now that this is a bullshit story, they are beyond help.

The other reasons why the flu jab story is BS are:

The idea that there is a one-to-one relationship between an individual pathogen and an individual case of “chest infection” is complete nonsense.

When bronchial lavage specimens have been tested for pathogens, it is more often that none or multiple pathogens are identifiable.

The idea that nasopharangeal swabs (data from which support the entire paradigm) are of any relevance in diagnosing serious respiratory infections is not supportable.

Hundreds of pathogens have been found to be associated with respiratory illnesses.

So the whole idea that a vaccine against one or a few such pathogens (even if it worked - for which there is zero convincing evidence) could significantly positively impact these numbers is tripe.

“Flu admission” numbers are a vague and malleable concept anyway, because of the above.

Estimates of flu jab efficacy are in any case seriously flawed.

Why do I say the above about estimates of flu jab efficacy?

The official estimates for the last “flu season” in the UK can be found in this paper:

The abstract reads as follows:

ABSTRACT Background We report 2023/2024 season interim influenza vaccine effectiveness for three studies, namely, primary care in Great Britain, hospital settings in Scotland and hospital settings in England. Methods A test negative design was used to estimate vaccine effectiveness. Results Estimated vaccine effectiveness against all influenzas ranged from 63% (95% confidence interval 46 to 75%) to 65% (41 to 79%) among children aged 2–17, from 36% (20 to 49%) to 55% (43 to 65%) among adults 18–64 and from 40% (29 to 50%) to 55% (32 to 70%) among adults aged 65 and over. Conclusions During a period of co-circulation of influenza A(H1N1) and A(H3N2) in the United Kingdom, evidence for effectiveness of the influenza vaccine in both children and adults was found.

Test negative designs

You will note that the methodology employed was a test-negative design (TND) - this is not a randomised trial of the treatment vs placebo.

This article provides a good summary of TNDs.

Broadly-speaking, the design works as follows:

Patients seeking medical attention for the target disease at selected locations are enrolled.

They are swabbed and tested for the target disease.

Vaccine efficacy is estimated by comparing the vaccination status of patients who tested positive (for the target condition) with those who tested negative.

This is a highly flawed methodology for several reasons, as outlined in several papers. In brief, a non-exhaustive list of the issues includes:

There are questions over the generalisability of the results (based on a small subset of those seeking medical attention from their GP ) to the entire population

The results are extremely susceptible to poor specificity and sensitivity of the underlying test.

There are question marks over relevance - the patients are those presenting with an ILI (influenza-like illness) - and what the relevance of any results are for the prevention of serious illness seems obscure.

The results are based on a subpopulation of those who seek medical attention so cannot say anything about absolute risk reduction from the vaccines, only relative risk reduction (and even then, subject to the other issues described herein).

There are potential problems from confounding by health and healthcare-seeking behaviour (HSBs) - ie the vaccinated could seek attention more or less frequently than the unvaccinated.

Either consciously or otherwise, the doctor may institute different testing practices for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

If the vaccine under study attenuates symptoms of infection, this could bias the results.

If the vaccine increases the chance of becoming unwell with any other illness which does NOT test positive for the target disease, this technique will totally miss it. In other words, TNDs measure (badly) one specific thing, they cannot detect “off-target” effects so cannot say anything about effects on “all-cause” morbidity or mortality.

Taken all together, it seems that data generated using this methodology is of questionable accuracy or relevance in the real world, certainly as far as reducing the risk of serious illness.

As Meester and Bonte concluded in The test-negative design: Opportunities, limitations and biases:

Westreich and Hudgens in their paper Invited Commentary: Beware the Test-Negative Design conclude:

Don’t be fooled by the polite understated language of academia - this is actually a scathing attack on the widespread use of this flawed methodology.

A few concluding remarks on the rationale behind flu jabs.

The assumption that an intramuscular injection of anything can augment human immunity - especially for illnesses for which the relevant immune mechanisms reside primarily in the respiratory mucosa - is, in any case, totally flawed.

Even if there was some beneficial effect versus one of a few pathogens for one season, there are almost certainly adverse effects on the longer-term development of flexible immunity.

The effects of this process repeated year after year seem to me to have potential to be seriously harmful. In this respect, it must be noted that whilst in the UK the flu jab has always been treated with some ambivalence, flu shot mandates are exremely prevalent in the USA, especially in healthcare settings.

