In the below post,delves into the stories behind two tragic deaths in Texas attributed to measles, and opines that the evidence suggests that far from being caused by said disease, they were actually caused by misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.
So, Dr Malone clearly has the ability (and desire) to comprehensively analyse the root causes of these deaths - thereby (correctly in my view) undermining the official narrative that “a killer disease is resurgent because of a failure to vaccinate”.
Therefore it’s a pity he hasn’t been able to do the same for the official covid narrative.
If he did so, he would discover that “covid” doesn’t exist (as a distinct disease entity), the “Gain of Function” story is a fantasy, the mortality curves for the “hotspots” of Bergamo, NYC and likely other select locations were fraudulent, and the “pandemic” narrative is one of the results of targeted dystopian policies being blamed on a killer virus.
So just as these measles deaths in Texas aren’t really deaths from measles, none of the “covid deaths” are truly attributable to a novel pathogen which spread round the globe, and the official pandemic narrative is nonsense.
H/t tofor making the point which led to this brief article.
He regularly ignores the truth when convenient.
When he was first starting his tour he was on a show where he was asked about the 1986 nvic act that took away liability and he acted like he didn't know this.
At the time, he was also saying the shots could help seniors and claims he got it because someone told him it could help with long con-vid. Hmmmm, so a super vaccinologist forgot according to their BS "science": taking a shot after infection can make things worse.
He also said the shots were ok for up to the third trimester of pregnancy. Again, he knows they don't test on pregnant women in the first trials of anything.
Back then, I was called all kind of names for pointing out his contradictions. People wanted to believe in him, as if he was going to help us. He also tried to sue the Breggins for libel on some BS.
Finally, more and more people are finally seeing the 🐍 in the grass.
Great observation. Ironic how his description of maltreatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) mimics how “Covid” was “treated” (and commensurate bacterial infections not treated) in hospitals, etc. with the same deadly result:
“the young girl was administered IV steroids and sedated with drugs that suppressed her respiratory drive and deep breathing, increasing the likelihood of partial collapse or closure of her lungs (a medical complication known as atelectasis), which reduces the ability of the lungs to bring oxygen to the blood, making it even harder for her to recover from her bacterial pneumonia and sepsis.”