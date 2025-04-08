In the below post,

delves into the stories behind two tragic deaths in Texas attributed to measles, and opines that the evidence suggests that far from being caused by said disease, they were actually caused by misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

So, Dr Malone clearly has the ability (and desire) to comprehensively analyse the root causes of these deaths - thereby (correctly in my view) undermining the official narrative that “a killer disease is resurgent because of a failure to vaccinate”.

Therefore it’s a pity he hasn’t been able to do the same for the official covid narrative.

If he did so, he would discover that “covid” doesn’t exist (as a distinct disease entity), the “Gain of Function” story is a fantasy, the mortality curves for the “hotspots” of Bergamo, NYC and likely other select locations were fraudulent, and the “pandemic” narrative is one of the results of targeted dystopian policies being blamed on a killer virus.

So just as these measles deaths in Texas aren’t really deaths from measles, none of the “covid deaths” are truly attributable to a novel pathogen which spread round the globe, and the official pandemic narrative is nonsense.

H/t to

for making the point which led to this brief article.