Did testing and euthanasia protocols help create the appearance of a sudden-spreading deadly novel virus?
My compendium of 25 references
This is my compilation of all the evidence I had collated at the time of writing for euthanasia protocols in hospitals and care homes being a major factor accounting for any actual (as opposed to claimed) excess mortality in the spring 2020 "covid “event”.
Other factors causing harm - but not amounting to what can reasonably be classed as euthanasia - would include varying degrees of neglect, mistreatment, maltreatment and non-treatment.
I believe that it was the things done in response to and in conjunction with “test, test, test” which caused any and all actual harm; had we had no such testing the status quo which existed before that time would have continued, and nothing unusual would have been noticed.
To be clear, the reason I say “actual (as opposed to claimed) excess mortality” in the above is that I do not believe the offical mortality curves, especially as they pertain to Bergamo and NYC, which look like staged events, asand I wrote:
Let's look at OFFICIAL evidence stated under oath from those with lived experience from the UK COVID-19 inquiry ''whitewash'' as a source to verify.
‘‘Midazolam and morphine were given to my mum without my consent.’’
-Paragraph 22e of statement
‘‘Whilst receiving treatment, certain powerful drugs such as risperidone and midazolam were administered at striking levels and frequencies to patients who were vulnerable, placid and even incapable of any physical exertion.’’
-Paragraph 61 of statement
Let's also look at OFFICIAL evidence from Scottish COVID-19 inquiry as a source to verify.
'’We were at no point informed that she was end of life and if we had been then why had we not been called to be with her.’’
‘‘From things I've read, Midazolam can reduce your respiratory rate and I don't understand why they would have given her that? If somebody had told me it was Midazolam I would have said no.’’
‘‘It makes no sense tome whatsoever particularly as her oxygen saturation levels were going down it (midazolam) can only make it worse. They also could have sent her to hospital.’’
'‘9 times out of 10 regardless of what the residents symptoms were they were (GP) prescribed ''just in case'' medication.'- -Care home manager
NB: There are more examples.
NB: There are more examples.

The answer to your question must surely be YES?
19 March 2020
Camerota: "Governor, the last numbers we had from New York that had spiked overnight again, of course, we expect that: 1,871. Do you have any new numbers this morning?"
Cuomo: "We have - we did 8,000 tests overnight, Alisyn, which is probably a new record in the country. We don't have the results of the 8,000 tests, but when you do 8,000 tests, the numbers are going to go up exponentially. And, again, reality in all of this, it doesn't mean that it is indicative of how many people have the virus, it is how many people you are testing. And when you do 8,000, you're going to see a major increase."
