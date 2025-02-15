Just reposting this article from June 2024, as it seems that some people are not aware of the fact that I have been calling this out.

This is my compilation of all the evidence I had collated at the time of writing for euthanasia protocols in hospitals and care homes being a major factor accounting for any actual (as opposed to claimed) excess mortality in the spring 2020 "covid “event”.

Other factors causing harm - but not amounting to what can reasonably be classed as euthanasia - would include varying degrees of neglect, mistreatment, maltreatment and non-treatment.

I believe that it was the things done in response to and in conjunction with “test, test, test” which caused any and all actual harm; had we had no such testing the status quo which existed before that time would have continued, and nothing unusual would have been noticed.

To be clear, the reason I say “actual (as opposed to claimed) excess mortality” in the above is that I do not believe the offical mortality curves, especially as they pertain to Bergamo and NYC, which look like staged events, as

and I wrote: