Did the head of the "Vaccine Confidence Project" admit in 2019 that repeated vaccines may be damaging the immune system?
Here's something else to think about Jonathan...in regard to controlling the medical profession...
You're familiar with the Vaccine Confidence Project, director is Heidi Larson? https://www.vaccineconfidence.org/who-we-are/team/heidi-larson/
Heidi Larson gave the plenary lecture at the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit held on 2-3 December 2019.
I'll state the date again... 2-3 December 2019.
The title of her lecture is: Vaccine safety in the next decade. Why we need new modes of trust building?
During her lecture, which occurs just before all hell breaks loose re 'Covid', Larson notes:
This was our first, we developed a vaccine confidence index, which we've been running for five years, we're under review now, and an analysis of 250,000 people in 148 countries, we have all their background, demographics to look at, what are the trends and patterns. But this is one of the first ones we did, 67 countries in 2016. And I was actually surprised at Europe being so acutely sceptical when it came to safety. I knew other countries were having some issues, but it was quite acute in Europe. When we tried to disaggregate that by different kinds of reasons, safety is the biggest issue, safety is the biggest issue, fear of side effects, low sense of risk.
The other thing that’s a trend and an issue is, not just just confidence in providers, but confidence of healthcare providers. We have a very wobbly health professional front-line, that is starting to question vaccines and the safety of vaccines. That’s a huge problem. Because to this day, any study I’ve seen, and we’re constantly looking on any studies in this space, still the most trusted person on any study I've seen globally is the healthcare provider. And if we lose that, we’re in trouble.
And we haven’t lost it yet, but we’ve talked about it earlier, some of the challenges are when the front-
line professionals are starting to question, or they don’t feel like they have enough confidence about the safety to stand up to it, to the person asking them the questions. I mean most medical school curriculums, even nursing curriculums, I mean in medical school you’re lucky if you have a half day on vaccines, never mind keeping up to date with all this.
One of the things that we need to think about, as we generate more safety data, how can we get it into the hands, the people that need to represent and speak for it? Because they’re not getting enough of it.
Think about that Jonathan...
What action was taken to rein in that "very wobbly health professional front-line, that is starting to question vaccines and the safety of vaccines"?
Also, for some more background on the Vaccine Confidence Project, please see my BMJ rapid response published in February 2019: 'Pharma-led chorus' dominates the public narrative on vaccination: https://www.bmj.com/content/364/bmj.l312/rr-6
Videos of sessions at the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit 2-3 December 2019 are still accessible here: https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/12/02/default-calendar/global-vaccine-safety-summit
I transcribed Heidi Larson's lecture, I'll send you a copy.
Elizabeth did indeed send me a transcript of Larson’s lecture - which includes her highlighting:
In her email to me, Elizabeth drew my attention to this:
The entire lecture makes for interesting reading, especially as it dates from just a few weeks before the start of the public part of the covid operation.
There is much to be critical about; I was also struck that some of her comments appeared to be more accepting of potential safety issues with vaccines that I would have expected.
For me, though, the standout comments were these (bolding is mine):
I think that one of our biggest challenges is, as Bob said this morning, or yesterday, we’re in a unique position in human history, where we’ve shifted the human population to vaccine-induced, to dependency on vaccine-induced immunity. And that’s on the great assumption that populations would cooperate. And for many years people lined up, the six vaccines, people were there, they saw the reason. We’re in a very fragile state now. We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations. We don’t have a choice but to make that effort, to make that extra...
This to me is quite astonishing as it suggests that she is aware that - assuming she isn’t theorising that circulating pathogens have become more dangerous - repeated vaccinations are damaging natural immunity to the extent that if people don’t have the injections they are less able to fight off the infections than if they’d not had them at all.
Even if this turns out not be true, it’s disturbing that one of the central characters in the pro-vaccine camp could hold these views and for that facet of the vaccine narrative to have been hidden from information available to the public which is germane to their assessment of risks and benefits.
About the Vaccine Confidence Project:
This project’s mission is as follows:
We provide decision-makers with global vaccine confidence insights to support policy and intervention design, and reduce vaccine inequalities. Our team has conducted research in over 150 countries – almost 80% of the world.
Our goal is to empower individuals and their communities with the knowledge to make informed health decisions for themselves and their families.
I would have thought that effective vaccines should - in general - allow people to live without such fear that they have to wear masks, but what do I know?
Partners of the project are listed as follows, but not to worry as “funders have no role in study design, data collection, analysis, interpretation, or writing of studies conducted by the VCP”.
Yes, Jonathan, what a stunning statement by Heidi Larson...
...We've shifted the human population...to dependency on vaccine-induced immunity...We're in a very fragile state now. We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations.
I included this quote in my BMJ rapid response published on 25 March 2020.
I also included reference to Neil Ferguson, who was pushing the 'vaccine solution' - it wasn't properly disclosed at the time that Ferguson was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, arguably the world's biggest vaccine pusher...
See my BMJ rapid response: https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m1089/rr-6
Is it ethical to impede access to natural immunity? The case of SARS-CoV2
Dear Editor
If children, young adults and others can mount their own effective immune response to SARS-CoV2, is it ethical to impede their ability to access natural immunity by interfering with the natural progression of the virus?
According to the WHO, "Illness due to COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults."[1]
Is the focus on future fast-tracked vaccine products blocking full consideration of the opportunity for natural herd immunity? Who is Neil Ferguson to say "The only exit strategy [in the] long term for this is really vaccination or other forms of innovative technology that allows us to control transmission".[2]
In regards to young people's and others' right to natural immunity, it's also vital to consider the startling admission by Heidi Larson, Director of The Vaccine Confidence Project, during the recent WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit, i.e. "...We've shifted the human population...to dependency on vaccine-induced immunity...We're in a very fragile state now. We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations".[3]
This is a very alarming statement by Professor Larson, particularly with the prospect of other epidemics emerging in the future. We have to learn to deal with epidemics and illnesses as they emerge, it's not feasible to vaccinate the global population against every threat.
In a recent article raising concern about making decisions about this pandemic without reliable data, John Ioannidis notes that "School closures may also diminish the chances of developing herd immunity in an age group that is spared serious disease".[4] The UK's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, raised the prospect of developing natural herd immunity[5], but this idea was subsequently howled down by Matt Hancock, the UK secretary of state for health and social care[6], and others such as Willem van Schaik, a professor of microbiology and infection, as reported by the Science Media Centre.[7]
Again, is it ethical to deny children, young people and others their opportunity for natural immunity, and to plan to make them dependent on vaccine-induce immunity, to in effect make them dependent on the vaccine industry?
This is even more serious to consider in light of emerging vaccine product failures, e.g. pertussis and mumps.
The international community must be assured that independent and objective thinkers are carefully considering the way ahead on this matter.
25 March 2020
Elizabeth M Hart
Independent citizen investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy
Adelaide, Australia
And don't forget Event 201 , held in October 2019, predating this conference in December. It was sponsored and attended by all the usual suspects and they gamed out in great detail how to respond to a pandemic caused by a "novel coronavirus". I can't believe they haven't scrubbed this from the internet.