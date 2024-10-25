left

under

on international regulatory coordination.

It reads as follows:

Here's something else to think about Jonathan...in regard to controlling the medical profession...

You're familiar with the Vaccine Confidence Project, director is Heidi Larson? https://www.vaccineconfidence.org/who-we-are/team/heidi-larson/

Heidi Larson gave the plenary lecture at the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit held on 2-3 December 2019.

I'll state the date again... 2-3 December 2019.

The title of her lecture is: Vaccine safety in the next decade. Why we need new modes of trust building?

During her lecture, which occurs just before all hell breaks loose re 'Covid', Larson notes:

QUOTE

This was our first, we developed a vaccine confidence index, which we've been running for five years, we're under review now, and an analysis of 250,000 people in 148 countries, we have all their background, demographics to look at, what are the trends and patterns. But this is one of the first ones we did, 67 countries in 2016. And I was actually surprised at Europe being so acutely sceptical when it came to safety. I knew other countries were having some issues, but it was quite acute in Europe. When we tried to disaggregate that by different kinds of reasons, safety is the biggest issue, safety is the biggest issue, fear of side effects, low sense of risk.

The other thing that’s a trend and an issue is, not just just confidence in providers, but confidence of healthcare providers. We have a very wobbly health professional front-line, that is starting to question vaccines and the safety of vaccines. That’s a huge problem. Because to this day, any study I’ve seen, and we’re constantly looking on any studies in this space, still the most trusted person on any study I've seen globally is the healthcare provider. And if we lose that, we’re in trouble.

And we haven’t lost it yet, but we’ve talked about it earlier, some of the challenges are when the front-

line professionals are starting to question, or they don’t feel like they have enough confidence about the safety to stand up to it, to the person asking them the questions. I mean most medical school curriculums, even nursing curriculums, I mean in medical school you’re lucky if you have a half day on vaccines, never mind keeping up to date with all this.

One of the things that we need to think about, as we generate more safety data, how can we get it into the hands, the people that need to represent and speak for it? Because they’re not getting enough of it.

END OF QUOTE

Think about that Jonathan...

What action was taken to rein in that "very wobbly health professional front-line, that is starting to question vaccines and the safety of vaccines"?

Also, for some more background on the Vaccine Confidence Project, please see my BMJ rapid response published in February 2019: 'Pharma-led chorus' dominates the public narrative on vaccination: https://www.bmj.com/content/364/bmj.l312/rr-6

Videos of sessions at the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit 2-3 December 2019 are still accessible here: https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/12/02/default-calendar/global-vaccine-safety-summit

I transcribed Heidi Larson's lecture, I'll send you a copy.