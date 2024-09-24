I am here reproducing (with some changes) a point I made last year in this tweet.

I need to make it clear from the outset that - as stated elsewhere - I don’t believe there was a novel virus causing a pandemic of a novel disease, and thus there was never any justification for any novel treatments or vaccines.

But let’s pretend both these things (neither of which I believe) are true:

there was a pandemic of a novel virus with a spike protein expressed on its surface

getting the body to generate antibodies to that protein is both necessary and desirable for health

The stated purpose of the mRNA platform is to generate a small bit of that viral protein so that the body's immune system can develop antibodies against it, and fight off infection once the virus is encountered.

This leads to a serious question which needs to be asked.

The mRNA platform transfects cells throughout the body (since the LNPs go everywhere), and generates foreign protein in uncontrolled and uncontrollable quantities for an unknown and uncontrollable duration.

Since transfected cells then get destroyed by the body's immune system, this is inherently dangerous.

However, there was always a much safer means of priming the body against specific viral proteins.

Protein subunit vaccines - eg the recombinant hepatitis B vaccine - have been around for decades. They use yeast cells to make the antigen. Their use involves the injection of a fixed and controlled quantity of the antigen. Much is known about their safety and the "known unknowns" are much less likely to be consequential to safety.

So: why was the mRNA plaform selected instead?

They could have made the chosen viral protein using the existing subunit manufacturing technology.

When there was a choice between a relatively well-known technology with a good safety profile, and an unknown, complex technology with zero safety profile, they chose the latter.

Everyone will have their pet theories as to the answer to this. For myself, I generally think that following the money usually gets you close to the truth, and in this regard it is to be noted that prior to 2020 pharma / biotech was struggling with a dearth of new ideas, and many blockbuster products under pressure from pending patent expirations.

But…they had this shiny new platform technology, adaptable (in their eyes) to so many use cases….