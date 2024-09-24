Design choices made for the injections aka "covid vaccines" point towards an agenda unrelated to health.
Why not use an established platform?
I am here reproducing (with some changes) a point I made last year in this tweet.
I need to make it clear from the outset that - as stated elsewhere - I don’t believe there was a novel virus causing a pandemic of a novel disease, and thus there was never any justification for any novel treatments or vaccines.
But let’s pretend both these things (neither of which I believe) are true:
there was a pandemic of a novel virus with a spike protein expressed on its surface1
getting the body to generate antibodies to that protein is both necessary and desirable for health2
The stated purpose of the mRNA platform is to generate a small bit of that viral protein so that the body's immune system can develop antibodies against it, and fight off infection once the virus is encountered3.
This leads to a serious question which needs to be asked.
The mRNA platform transfects cells throughout the body (since the LNPs go everywhere), and generates foreign protein4 in uncontrolled and uncontrollable quantities for an unknown and uncontrollable duration.
Since transfected cells then get destroyed by the body's immune system, this is inherently dangerous5.
However, there was always a much safer means of priming the body against specific viral proteins.
Protein subunit vaccines - eg the recombinant hepatitis B vaccine - have been around for decades. They use yeast cells to make the antigen. Their use involves the injection of a fixed and controlled quantity of the antigen. Much is known about their safety and the "known unknowns" are much less likely to be consequential to safety.
So: why was the mRNA plaform selected instead?
They could have made the chosen viral protein using the existing subunit manufacturing technology.
When there was a choice between a relatively well-known technology with a good safety profile, and an unknown, complex technology with zero safety profile, they chose the latter.
Everyone will have their pet theories as to the answer to this. For myself, I generally think that following the money usually gets you close to the truth, and in this regard it is to be noted that prior to 2020 pharma / biotech was struggling with a dearth of new ideas, and many blockbuster products under pressure from pending patent expirations.
But…they had this shiny new platform technology, adaptable (in their eyes) to so many use cases….
Thanks for reading Jonathan’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Antibodies are not the whole story with respect to immunity, and especially for a respiratory virus they aren't even more than a tiny fraction of it.
Once it was clear that whatever “covid” was, these injections didn’t stop the illness, the storyline flipped to “but at least they prevent serious illness”.
As a result of the frameshift issue, it looks like in fact an admixture of many proteins might be being made, not just “spike”.
Not to mention the toxicity of the LNPs themselves.
The reason is likely to be the narrative that mRNA technology involves. Specifically, the mRNA 'platform' is supposed to be able to produce an infinite variety of new injections for new problems with little to no additional testing. This is the necessary myth that opens the way to immense profit and long-term access to billions of bodies.
Under the old vaccine conceptual regime, there was a perceived need for lengthy test periods (although in reality there was no real safety testing at all.) Under the new mRNA narrative concept, new injections can be introduced at 'Warp Speed' for any imaginable illness or condition, as fast as a media marketing campaign can be gotten together to spread fear. All of these new injectables are deemed safe by regulatory authorities because they carry the stamp of mRNA narrative.
As I've discovered over the last few years, neither the previous injections nor the new ones have ever had any real use for protecting people from illness. Once we put aside the idea that there was some positive health endpoint and rid ourselves of the false belief that anyone in regulatory or pharma cares about safety, the real difference stands out: one set of products takes years to introduce and the other can be deemed safe immediately.
Yep, money.