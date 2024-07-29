The Australian Actuaries Insitute1 has published its latest report on mortality.
They are using a “new conceptual framework” whereby they now measure excess mortality relative to 2023, not to “pre-pandemic” years.
They also say:
As our baseline measurement for 2024 differs from that for earlier years, the measurement of the excess for earlier years is not comparable to that for 2024. Therefore, we have only shown 2024 on this chart.
So not showing earlier years on the same chart - really?
Note also that, unlike our baselines for previous years, which were based on the absence of a pandemic, the 2024 baseline includes allowance for deaths from COVID-19, which is, given the newness of COVID-19 as a cause of death, a much more approximate estimate than other potential causes of mortality, with the need to estimate both the timing and severity of waves of COVID-19.
It’s notable that the word vaccine doesn’t appear in this report at all.
You’d have thought they would at least deserve a mention - if only to comment on whatever effect on “covid” mortality the miracle injections were having and were projected to have.
Are they basically hiding increased mortality from the mRNA injections by attributing them to covid, for which they predict ongoing deaths?
I thought the vaccines were meant to save people from dying from “covid”?
They seem to want it both ways…to claim there is ongoing excess mortality from “covid” whilst also avoiding mention of the fact that the vaccines haven’t worked2.
A supposedly independent professional body - though we have all seen how such institutions have become captured over the past few years, spewing out an endless series of pro-establishment drivel.
Not that there was anything for them to have worked against. Vaccines don’t work against policy-induced maltreatment, mistreatment, neglect, abuse and euthanasia protocols.
"We are no longer measuring excess relative to pre-pandemic EXPECTATIONS." What? Prepandemic mortality data has nothing to do with "expectations" - it's supposed to represent actual mortality. Before the "pandemic." WTH?
Yes, the Australian government has literally erased the 2022 non-'covid' excess deaths from the historical ledger: https://lettersfromaustralia.substack.com/p/hey-presto-the-2022-non-covid-excess
Edit: also, I spent many years tracking excess and all-causes mortality from the ABS but decided to stop at the beginning of 2024. They changed the baselines and reporting structure and parameters so many times that their reports no longer made sense. I don't have time to play games. If others do, great but I am no longer interested.