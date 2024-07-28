Yesterday I published this article describing a couple of examples of false-positive PCR-driven pseudo-epidemics:

Having read that, someone in a DM group I am in posted this great analogy for the role of PCR testing in the pandemic frauds we have seen in the 21st Century, which reached their apogee with “covid”.

The source of that is here.

In this century so far we have had several global outbreaks of respiratory illnessses: SARS1, H1N1, MERS, SARS-CoV-2.

Ebola I know little about.

The MPox story looked like testing-driven bullshit too.

Then there’s the H5N1 which, according to the CDC, “is widespread in wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows with several recent human cases in U.S. dairy and poultry workers”.

I do not think it is a coincidence that PCR, sequencing and allied technologies began to be widely used during the same period.

I myself am convinced that the propoderance of “outbreaks” of apparently novel diseases in the 21st Century is caused mainly by the ubiquity of these technologies, combined with numerous perverse incentives, all of which make it beneficial (in terms of the accretion of power or weath) for a number of players on the world stage to continually look for and then find pandemic threats.

I make no apologies for using a quote I have used several times before:

