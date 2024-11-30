(This was updated on 30 Nov 2024 at ~9 AM to reflect a few comments received.)

It is common for people to praise Sweden’s “pandemic response”, and especially Anders Tegnell’s role.

Take this for example:

The credentials of any “dissident” who uses phrases such as “got Covid right” or “did well”, or anything involving “doing better next time” need to be seriously questioned. Wittingly or not they are reifying the core lies underpinning the establishment pandemic narrative.

The reality is that Sweden was in fact entirely “on message”. The idea - as Kevin Bass suggests - that “the government communicated the real science” is laughable.

Nobody involved in the official “response” has ever challenged the core lies involved in the covid event, ie:

that something novel spread from somewhere killing a lot of people

that spreading something necessitated some sort of “response”

an important part of that response was to mass inject nearly the entire population, using high levels of coercion, with a novel gene therapy injection in order to “end the emergency”

Granted, they did have a somewhat more enlightened policy on school closures and society-wide lockdowns, but other than that it’s difficult to see why such praise is being heaped upon Tegnell, as I remarked here:

This comment was left below in support of Sweden / Tegnell:

The PM of Sweden acted surprisingly rational in early 2020, leaving the matter in the hands of the civil service. The authorities on the matter followed their own, known, play book, and could not really see this as more than a flu. Coming November/December 2020, the PM’s rationality went out the window, with significant inspiration from abroad in policies onwards, broadly sidelining Tegnell. Please also note Tegnell has commented on the errors made in the nursing home approach in 2020, sources are out there.

My response to that is:

He didn’t exactly protest though, did he? He could / should have called a press conference and resigned. Same applies for many. Utter cowards. That so many of them did so in order to preserve their reputation, status or simply their jobs is a stain on humanity. And where exactly did his well-articulated belief in the power of the human immune system - which he correctly relied on to resist society-wide lockdowns - go in respect of the vaccines? It’s as if he received orders and he decided it was better all round to follow them rather than resist. I’m sorry, but I’m getting rather fed up of these faux-heroes.

I should have added to that by pointing out that “errors made in the nursing home approach in 2020” seems somewhat of a euphemism for democidal policies, the deaths from which were then used to propel the pandemic narrative.

I have previously remarked that lab-leak and zoonosis are two ends of a deliberately engineered false dichotomy designed to stop people asking the really important questions.

The “Swedish response” and most of the rest of the Western World’s response can be viewed in similar terms.

“Sweden was right” is something that the majority of those critical of the consensus response can get behind. They can feel smugly satisfied that they’ve worked out why our “response” was so catastrophic, and have beaten the “establishment” to that position.

But, because the “Swedish response” offers no challenge to the core narrative, the perpetrators are in fact quite happy, since the need for “pandemic preparedness” lives on.

The foundations are being laid for “the next pandemic”, which will no doubt involve a scary “gain of function” narrative which is even more carefully crafted, now using the vast experiences gained during the last few years.