We need to talk about John Campbell, who runs a YouTube channel with >3m subscribers. His videos are regularly watched over half a million times.

I should state from the outset that I haven’t watched any of his videos for ages. He never really reveals anything I haven’t worked out myself, and my general attitude towards him was:

he’s just a bit slow in understanding what’s going on; after so many decades believing the “establishment” it is perhaps understandable that it’s difficult to accept that you were lied to for so long about so many things

In relation to his YouTube channel he has to be careful not to move too quickly ahead of the curve because, heyho, everyone is entitled to try to earn a living

But overall it’s a good thing he’s saying what he says to such a wide audience

I have at various times sent him Whatsapp messages pointing out certain logical fallacies in what he’s been saying, or to suggest material to cover. Very occasionaly he replies with a thanks or “it’s strange”.

Once, I pointed out a really damaging error he’d made in his presentation of myocarditis data from a UK hospital (Swindon), and he did issue a correction. Disappointingly, I didn’t even get a “thanks” for that, but “he’s a busy guy” I thought.

To my many messages pointing him towards evidence that the pandemic construct was exactly that - a construct - and my offer to come onto his channel: total silence.

But, I thought, maybe he’s not ready to go that far yet, but surely he will get there in the end.

I am afraid that the video I have just watched about “Mpox” upends my benign view.

I suggest you watch it too:

I fully agree with Alistair Williams that the tone and content of this latest video is extremely telling.

It suggests that Campbell’s trust in our institutions is as strong as it ever was. After all he has seen and talked about on his channel, this is quite an extraordinary position to take.

For anyone to be quoting WHO / Tedros and the CDC (except to ridicule them) as authorities at this stage is quite simply staggering.

But there you go.

(As an aside, I have started to use this AI summariser for YouTube videos. It’s quite good. But when I asked it to summarise the Williams video (see here), it totally missed the point. AI clearly can’t detect sarcasm.)