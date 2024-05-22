“Tonya” left an interesting comment under an article I published a few days ago:

I hadn’t really thought about the explosion in screening (eg “Wellman” tests) being a type of asymptomatic testing, but I suppose it can be regarded as such.

Of course, the difference is that the asymptomatic testing (for “covid”) was justified on the basis of protecting others, whereas disease screening is promoted as a way of protecting onseself through “detecting it earlier”.

Regardless, it’s quite possible that the longer-term trend towards adopting the idea that “a test” is necessary, desirable and useful did contribute towards the over-eager acceptance of mass testing of people with no symptoms of anything (other than delusional psychosis) during the covid era.

Anyway, the video Tonya recommended is below. It’s a very clear and straightforward explanation by cardiologist Rohin Francis (who writes occasional substack articles here) as to why nearly all “screening” fails in practice to deliver any meaningful results - apart from to the shareholders of the companies conducting the tests.

He explains that nearly all purported benefits from “early detection” are actually illusory for 2 reasons: