Was "covid" testing of healthy people part of a longer-term trend towards conducting more and more meaningless "screening"?
“Tonya” left an interesting comment under an article I published a few days ago:
I hadn’t really thought about the explosion in screening (eg “Wellman” tests) being a type of asymptomatic testing, but I suppose it can be regarded as such.
Of course, the difference is that the asymptomatic testing (for “covid”) was justified on the basis of protecting others, whereas disease screening is promoted as a way of protecting onseself through “detecting it earlier”.
Regardless, it’s quite possible that the longer-term trend towards adopting the idea that “a test” is necessary, desirable and useful did contribute towards the over-eager acceptance of mass testing of people with no symptoms of anything (other than delusional psychosis) during the covid era.
Anyway, the video Tonya recommended is below. It’s a very clear and straightforward explanation by cardiologist Rohin Francis (who writes occasional substack articles here) as to why nearly all “screening” fails in practice to deliver any meaningful results - apart from to the shareholders of the companies conducting the tests.
He explains that nearly all purported benefits from “early detection” are actually illusory for 2 reasons:
Lead-time bias - in which “survival” simply appears longer because of early detection, but that longer survival is only because of the earlier detection, the earlier intervention having actually made no difference.
Over-treatment - where harms caused by uncecessary treatments consequent to “finding something” outweigh any benefits.
I remember people bragging about waiting in a line for hours to be Covid tested. At the hospital, if you tested positive, they mandated 10 days off with pay. So....after that incentive disappeared, everyone stopped testing.
I spent my adult life thinking that routine screening for conditions like cancer was beneficial but Rohin Francis brought a different perspective. It seems jumping in too soon with an asymptomatic patient makes little difference and may cause new problems for them. It was interesting when he was talking about how the 5 year survival rate was worked out, in the end screening someone early with no symptoms makes no real difference in the overall survival rate and that is what we should be concentrating on, not the 5 year survival that is being manipulated.